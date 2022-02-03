New COVID-19 cases drop slightly in NE Tennessee

The incidence of new cases of COVID-19 slowed slightly across Northeast Tennessee during the final full week of January, the first relief since mid-December.

There were just over 9,900 new cases diagnosed across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, compared to over 10,400 the week prior, a 4.8% decline. That follows on the heels of a nearly 8% increase the week before, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The state now reports its data in weekly increments — from Sunday to Saturday — with the information appearing on its website mid-week.

Sullivan County had nearly 2,600 new cases last week, down from 2,700 the week before, but the third straight week with more than 2,200 cases.

Sullivan has averaged about 382 new cases daily for the past 14 days, up from 279 per day during the previous 14-day period.

Sullivan has performed an average of 780 COVID tests per day during the past seven days, and its positivity average — those who test positive for the virus — is at 42.8%.

Among Northeast Tennessee counties, Greene and Carter had the highest positivity rates at 46.5%, Hawkins was 44%, Washington County was 43.6%, and Hancock County had the least at 33.3%.

The regional testing positivity average — which also reflects the level of community spread of the disease — is 43%, a slight decline from the record 44.7% reported last week.

On Thursday, Ballad Health reported treating 427 COVID-positive inpatients, a decline of 14 compared to Wednesday and the lowest total since last Friday. The last time Ballad had fewer than 400 COVID inpatients was Jan. 24.

Ballad treated an average 440 COVID inpatients daily this week, a new COVID record.

Health system officials last week said modeling included cases remaining high through the first week of the month and then starting to decline.

There were 89 patients in intensive care units, and 61 of them required treatment on a ventilator. Once again, the overwhelming majority were unvaccinated, including 87% of all patients and 94% of patients requiring ICU-level care, according to Ballad.

While totals were incomplete, January will finish as a record month for new infections in Northeast Tennessee with more than 36,000 new cases, a surge fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Sullivan County had more than 9,100 cases of COVID-19 during the month of January while Washington County reported nearly 7,500, according to TDH.

