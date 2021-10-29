New collaborative org, Advance Bristol, tackles Bristol projects

BRISTOL, Va. — Music will soon fill the streets of downtown Bristol thanks to a collaborative effort of local organizations, governments and the Advance Bristol Foundation, a new nonprofit organization established to foster economic growth and community development in the Twin City.

On Thursday, a coalition of local leaders from the private sector gathered at the Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. in Bristol, Virginia to introduce Advance Bristol. The new organization plans to work collaboratively on a variety of projects with Believe in Bristol, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, local governments and community business and industry leaders. Advance Bristol encourages the private sector to provide financial support and partner with the public sector to execute projects that benefit Bristol’s economic viability and overall appeal.

“Advance Bristol’s mission is to engage innovative leaders who are willing to unite in a collaborative spirit to advance the growth and development of Bristol,” said Advance Bristol Chairman David Wagner. “Bristol is indeed ‘a good place to live,’ and we want to work with our community partners to strengthen our cities, both for those who are here now and for generations to come.”