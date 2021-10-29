New collaborative org, Advance Bristol, tackles Bristol projects

BRISTOL, Va. — Music will soon fill the streets of downtown Bristol thanks to a collaborative effort of local organizations, governments and the Advance Bristol Foundation, a new nonprofit organization established to foster economic growth and community development in the Twin City.
On Thursday, a coalition of local leaders from the private sector gathered at the Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. in Bristol, Virginia to introduce Advance Bristol. The new organization plans to work collaboratively on a variety of projects with Believe in Bristol, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, local governments and community business and industry leaders. Advance Bristol encourages the private sector to provide financial support and partner with the public sector to execute projects that benefit Bristol’s economic viability and overall appeal.
“Advance Bristol’s mission is to engage innovative leaders who are willing to unite in a collaborative spirit to advance the growth and development of Bristol,” said Advance Bristol Chairman David Wagner. “Bristol is indeed ‘a good place to live,’ and we want to work with our community partners to strengthen our cities, both for those who are here now and for generations to come.”
The organization’s first project included a $25,000 check presentation for Believe in Bristol, which will help fund installation of a speaker system in downtown Bristol. The $70,000 project is being subsidized via an additional $25,000 from Believe in Bristol, $5,000 each from Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee and $10,000 from Main Street program grants and other private investors.
Believe in Bristol President Elect Van Guthrie said adding music downtown has been on the organization’s wish list for several years. Local residents and visitors often question why there is no Christmas music over the holidays while visiting State Street, he said.
The system will enable music to be played downtown during regular business hours and will span the length of State Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Volunteer Parkway and Commonwealth Avenue. It will also cover some of the side streets in downtown.
Installation of the speaker system is planned to begin in a few weeks, according to Mitch Walters, Advance Bristol’s treasurer. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed in time for the holidays, and the entire project should be completed by spring 2022, he said.
Walters said the new organization plans to move forward with other projects, as well. Goals include expanding educational programming and workforce development, pursuing additional greenspace and common gathering areas in downtown Bristol, creating a facade improvement grant program and establishing art and cultural districts.
Potential long-term projects include additional downtown parking opportunities, a world-class indoor sports complex, downtown street arch placement and interstate greenway signage, a redesign of West State Street, new programs and services for the homeless population, investing in new housing developments and broadening of opportunities to use Bristol’s natural resources and outdoor activities.
Recently, Advance Bristol also partnered with local schools to create Viking Academy, an off-site work-based learning program for Tennessee High School and Tennessee Middle School. The academy will be located at the Friendship Career Center along Volunteer Parkway. The more-than 24,000-square-foot facility will include automotive, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and agricultural programs for local students.
rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn