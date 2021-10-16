New Bristol, Va., store to offer new and used vinyl record albums

Church spoke while seated in his office at the store. Bins of used records, including a $2 copy of The Rolling Stones’ “It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll,” awaited installment out front.

“We will sell only vinyl,” said Church, 45. “We will be offering other favorites and special editions, but we are in the business of selling vinyl because I love records so much.”

From the parking lot, nothing screams record store. There’s but a modest sign, which proclaims rather simply, Ceremonial Sound.

Located in the end unit of the strip mall-like building at 264 Euclid Ave., a step inside Church’s shop Wednesday revealed a work in progress. Several long bins line a wall to the right, in the middle, and back left wall of the store. The sales counter occupies the far-left wall, near a large picture window.

An LP of Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s “Live Rust” spun on a turntable from behind the counter. Its grungy rock guitars-drenched music permeated the store.

“I feel in my element,” Church said. “I love the sights, the sounds, the smells of a record store. I hope people who haven’t experienced that, that this shop will give that experience to them. I hope this shop will help people to experience music they love.”

