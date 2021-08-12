New Bristol tourism organization hires director

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Matthew Bolas, the former director of Discover Bristol, has been tapped as director of the city of Bristol Tennessee’s new Bristol Regional Tourism Marketing Corp.

In his new role, Bolas will oversee the organization’s daily operations, including the development and deployment of marketing campaigns, cultivate partnerships with area attractions and seek additional funding opportunities from state and industry partners.

Bolas, a native of Kingsport, Tennessee, and graduate of East Tennessee State University, has more than 20 years of experience in the tourism industry. He previously served for 18 years as executive director of Discover Bristol, an arm of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, and two years as sports marketing manager at Visit Kingsport, according to a Wednesday news release announcing his hiring.

For the past four years, Bolas led the tourism development division of The High Road Agency, helping launch several nationally recognized, award-winning campaigns, the release states.

The new organization was launched earlier this year by the city of Bristol, Tennessee, which recently cut ties with the chamber’s program.