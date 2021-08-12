New Bristol tourism organization hires director

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Matthew Bolas, the former director of Discover Bristol, has been tapped as director of the city of Bristol Tennessee’s new Bristol Regional Tourism Marketing Corp.
In his new role, Bolas will oversee the organization’s daily operations, including the development and deployment of marketing campaigns, cultivate partnerships with area attractions and seek additional funding opportunities from state and industry partners.
Bolas, a native of Kingsport, Tennessee, and graduate of East Tennessee State University, has more than 20 years of experience in the tourism industry. He previously served for 18 years as executive director of Discover Bristol, an arm of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, and two years as sports marketing manager at Visit Kingsport, according to a Wednesday news release announcing his hiring.
For the past four years, Bolas led the tourism development division of The High Road Agency, helping launch several nationally recognized, award-winning campaigns, the release states.
The new organization was launched earlier this year by the city of Bristol, Tennessee, which recently cut ties with the chamber’s program.
Since 1985, the Bristol chamber provided tourism marketing services for both Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. Over the course of several years, however, Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah said City Council became dissatisfied with the services provided by the chamber’s tourism arm and launched an independent organization to promote the city.
Bolas has served in leadership roles on a number of travel-industry boards throughout Tennessee, Virginia and the Southeast including: Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, Visit Southwest Virginia, Tennessee Association of CVBs, Virginia Association of CVBs, Travel South USA and Southeast Tourism Society.
“As a travel destination, Bristol truly has it all,” Bolas said in the release. “So, our success fully depends on how effectively we’re able to tell that story and create positive experiences for our visitors.”
Bolas said he’s a firm believer in positive change, transparency, multi-level engagement, open communication and bringing unique perspectives to the table.
“To maximize the impact of our tourism marketing efforts, we knew we had to find an executive director with a proven track record whose experience and personality would be a strong fit with our community,” said Leah Ross, chair of the corporation’s board of directors. “In Matt, we found someone who brings decades of experience as a respected leader in the tourism industry along with an intimate knowledge of Bristol’s tourism assets and strong relationships throughout the region.”