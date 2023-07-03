BRISTOL, Tenn. — Progress continues on the Bristol, Tennessee, Fire Department’s new $4 million state-of-the-art fire station.

The station will be next to Holston View Elementary School and is expected to be completed in September.

The new 8,000-square-foot fire station will replace the aging Station No. 2 — across from the King University campus — which BTFD Fire Chief Michael Carrier explained has served its time.

“It’s pretty much lived its life as an emergency response station. It’s really too small for the number of people we’ve got there now,” Carrier said. “We will repurpose that for something in logistics or maybe training or something like that. It’s got some life left for that.”

The new station will have a series of amenities that the old station built in the 1960s does not, from single bedrooms for firefighters on duty to a gym.

Carrier said in the new station, firefighter equipment, which could be contaminated with carcinogens, will be stored in a different way.

“Historically, firefighter turnout gear is hung on the wall in the apparatus room, which exposes everyone. Because it’s just sitting there,” Carrier said. “This particular station has a decon room for dirty turnout gear, and then it has a separate room for clean turnout gear.”

Carrier explained that the new location would allow the department to respond to emergencies in the area with more efficiency.

He also highlighted that the new station will be better equipped to respond to more than just fires, which make up only around 20% of the calls it receives from the community.

“This station here will house a fire engine and an EMS ambulance, so it will respond to ambulance calls, fire calls, but that’s not all firefighters do in today’s world,” Carrier said. “We have hazardous materials response. We have technical rescue response, high angle, low angle, lake rescue, occasional trench and swift water; things that firefighters are trained in, which are specialty fields. And we do those here in Bristol.”

Dave Wilson, director of operations for Bristol, Tennessee, public works, said construction began in December 2022 and is set to be completed by the end of September.

“I’d say we’re close to 50% as far as the actual completion of the project, and that includes all of the site work,” Wilson said.