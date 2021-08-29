New bistro in Abingdon serves French food ‘cooked from scratch’

ABINGDON, Va. — Ghislaine Worley grew up in the south of France, unable to pronounce her first name.
She called herself “Gilou.”
“It was my nickname when I was a little girl,” said Worley, 66. Today, she uses that nickname for her recently opened restaurant, Gilou’s Café.
This French bistro opened with four tables June 14 on East Main Street in what used to be a doughnut shop.
“It’s simple. It’s comfortable,” Worley said with her French accent. “People can talk to me. The kitchen is open.”
Worley is still testing the menu. But she’s definitely sticking with Nicoise chicken, served with rice and loaded with onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and oregano.
It’s a fan favorite of Rick Humphreys, a regular customer and a former member of the Abingdon Town Council.
“The chicken was so tender,” Humphreys said.
Worley serves lunch and breakfast.
“We do omelets. And that’s the main thing,” she said. “Whatever they decide to put in it, we load it up.”
Support Local Journalism
She also serves croissants.
“And French toast, naturally,” she said. “It’s pretty much sweet things, not salty.”
French food is “cooked from scratch,” Worley said.
Still, she’s closed during the dinner hours.
Dinner in France is not as big a meal as lunch, she said.
“We don’t eat big dinners, because it’s not good for you.”
Worley moved to the United States in 1987 and arrived in Abingdon in 1993.
In recent years, she worked at the warehouse for K-VA-T Food Stores in Abingdon.
Then she spent months planning her café.
“I decided when I was going to retire that this is what I wanted to do. I cook all the time. And I used to cook and bring food to my co-workers.”
Gilou’s Café has a couple of employees, including 21-year-old prep cook Chelsie Turner.
“Our food is pretty. And our salads taste amazing,” Turner said. “The food is unique. She teaches me.”
Worley smiled and added, “It’s food I’ve cooked all my life. And I’ve got plenty in my head, still.”
jtennis@bristolnews.com | @BHC_Tennis
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Joe Tennis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.