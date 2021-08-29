New bistro in Abingdon serves French food ‘cooked from scratch’

Worley serves lunch and breakfast.

“We do omelets. And that’s the main thing,” she said. “Whatever they decide to put in it, we load it up.”

She also serves croissants.

“And French toast, naturally,” she said. “It’s pretty much sweet things, not salty.”

French food is “cooked from scratch,” Worley said.

Still, she’s closed during the dinner hours.

Dinner in France is not as big a meal as lunch, she said.

“We don’t eat big dinners, because it’s not good for you.”

Worley moved to the United States in 1987 and arrived in Abingdon in 1993.

In recent years, she worked at the warehouse for K-VA-T Food Stores in Abingdon.

Then she spent months planning her café.

“I decided when I was going to retire that this is what I wanted to do. I cook all the time. And I used to cook and bring food to my co-workers.”

Gilou’s Café has a couple of employees, including 21-year-old prep cook Chelsie Turner.