New agriculture commissioner, a Washington County native, visits Abingdon Farmers Market

ABINGDON, Va. — The new commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, a Washington County, Virginia, native, visited the Abingdon Farmers Market on Saturday to present a proclamation on behalf of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
Brad Copenhaver, who was born and raised in Meadowview, made the Abingdon market his last stop while recognizing farmers markets around the state and officially proclaiming Aug. 1 through 7 as Virginia Farmers Market Week.
During market hours, Copenhaver presented Abingdon Farmers Market Manager David McLeish with a plaque bearing a certificate of recognition from the governor.
The proclamation recognizes farmers markets in the commonwealth and encourages Virginians to purchase fresh farm products directly from local producers.
McLeish said the recognition couldn’t come at a better time when the market is in full swing, overflowing with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables.
“Our vendors and I appreciate the governor recognizing Virginia Farmers Market Week, and we’re honored Brad chose to pay a visit to the Abingdon market. We work really hard to keep everything going smoothly for the local people,” said McLeish.
Copenhaver and Northam Administration Officials visited farmers markets throughout Virginia this week, including Lynchburg and Danville markets and Birdhouse Farmers Market in Richmond, all of which received plaques bearing certificates of recognition.
Copenhaver, who became the new commissioner in May, replaces Jewel Bronaugh who was appointed by President Joe Biden to be the deputy secretary for the United States Department of Agriculture.
According to him, the number of farmers markets in Virginia is on the rise from 88 in 2006 to 280 in 2021 — a 218% increase. He credits that jump to consumer demands for what is grown and made locally — something that was reignited during the pandemic.
“I think the pandemic really caused people to become more interested in where their food comes from and sparked a renewed interest in purchasing local products.
“Farmers markets provide farmers, especially new and beginning farms, the opportunity to sell their products directly to consumers. This helps grow farm businesses and provides farmers an opportunity to educate and start a dialogue with their customers about agriculture, farming practices, and environmental stewardship,” said Copenhaver.
“And, farmers markets offer a great community atmosphere. It’s even like a social event.”
As commissioner of VDACS, Copenhaver said his priority is to help the agriculture community and consumers across Virginia.
“Agriculture is Virginia’s largest private industry with a $70 billion annual impact. It provides over 330,000 jobs in the commonwealth, as well.”
A staff of more than 500 people performs a variety of jobs with VDACS including food safety inspections, veterinarian, lab, and pesticide services, and regulating fertilizers.
“I learn something new every day that our department does and our staff members do out in the field,” he said.
Despite his stellar achievements, Copenhaver said some of the greatest successes happened here at home on his family farm.
“When I was growing up on the farm, I don’t think I fully appreciated the experience. I do now.
“I’m really thankful for the opportunity I had to grow up on a farm because the experiences I had and the lessons I learned there have traveled with me throughout my career,” Copenhaver said.
“I know how hard farmers work each and every day, and I am excited to continue to work with the agriculture industry.”
Many Virginia farmers markets also provide increased fresh food access by allowing customers to shop using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), double their purchasing power through Virginia Fresh Match, and redeem vouchers for nutritious produce through WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
Consumers are encouraged to search for a local market at www.virginiagrown.com or at https://vafma.org/virginia-markets. Consumers should call ahead to learn about the market’s current operation.
Learn more about the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services at www.vdacs.virginia.gov.
