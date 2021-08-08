New agriculture commissioner, a Washington County native, visits Abingdon Farmers Market

A staff of more than 500 people performs a variety of jobs with VDACS including food safety inspections, veterinarian, lab, and pesticide services, and regulating fertilizers.

“I learn something new every day that our department does and our staff members do out in the field,” he said.

Despite his stellar achievements, Copenhaver said some of the greatest successes happened here at home on his family farm.

“When I was growing up on the farm, I don’t think I fully appreciated the experience. I do now.

“I’m really thankful for the opportunity I had to grow up on a farm because the experiences I had and the lessons I learned there have traveled with me throughout my career,” Copenhaver said.

“I know how hard farmers work each and every day, and I am excited to continue to work with the agriculture industry.”

Many Virginia farmers markets also provide increased fresh food access by allowing customers to shop using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), double their purchasing power through Virginia Fresh Match, and redeem vouchers for nutritious produce through WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.