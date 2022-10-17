Need a power washer? Check the library

Patrons of the Bristol Public Library will soon be able to check out items such as power washers, pickleball sets, toolboxes, and much more from the Library of Things, the Bristol Public Library is set to launch Monday, October 24.

Tonia Kestner, the executive director of the Bristol Public Library, explained in a press release that by providing these items in the Library of Things, patrons would be able to explore their interests, as well as borrow necessary items which they otherwise might have trouble having access to.

“Library of Things is a unique and exciting way to offer a wider range of services and opportunities to our community,” Kestner said. “Many of the items in our Library of Things are ones that you might only need to use once or twice. You can now come to the library, borrow a “thing” for a week, and save yourself the cost of purchasing that “thing.””

In order to check out items, patrons have to be at least 18 years old.

Other items available at the Library of Things include DVD players, videotape-to-digital conversion kits, portable LED projectors, baking molds, and cornhole sets.

Patrons of the Bristol Public Library will be allowed to check out two items at a time from the Library of Things, with a time limit of a week to use the item, which they can extend to two weeks.