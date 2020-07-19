Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Casey Heaton was working at Good Samaritan Ministries’ thrift store in Johnson City, but she was laid off March 28.
She applied for unemployment insurance almost immediately, but from the start she encountered problems with the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development unemployment system.
Initially, Heaton, 32, of Elizabethton, said she was told she didn’t qualify because she did not work during the quarter in which she applied. Then she was told she qualified, but her maximum monthly payment would be set at $0. In May, she finally got a notice that she was approved for pandemic unemployment insurance.
“And the whole time, of course, we couldn’t get ahold of absolutely anybody,” Heaton said.
Heaton, who has one child with her husband, waited for two months before she started getting the payments she was owed in early June.
She said the system is just not user-friendly. It’s confusing to figure out where to upload things and a lack of adequate explanation for certain questions makes it easy to accidently answer incorrectly. She added that while using the Tennessee online messaging system for unemployment claims, she’s waited for hours only to be disconnected from the system and kicked from position five to position 287.
“The way it’s approached and the way they have things worded and how there’s very little room for error, it’s almost kind of insulting,” Heaton said. “I know it’s a system that they put there to try to help people, but it feels less like you’re being helped and more like you’re being insulted.”
From her point of view, she said it seems like the intent behind the system is to get people out of their houses and back to work, rather than help them financially through the pandemic. She said we aren’t even through the first wave of the virus and are seeing cases rise again but they are trying to push people back into workplaces. She added that it’s apparent the state unemployment system wasn’t ready to handle the number of people who ended up without jobs during the pandemic.
“Honestly, I’m kind of surprised that they did it as well as they’ve done both nationally and on a state level,” Heaton said. “But at the same time, I feel like they should have been prepared for something like this.”
Heaton and her husband were able to make ends meet while she waited, but only due to a couple of factors. First, they were staying at her in-laws’ home and helping them pay bills. Second, because her husband is an electrician, his work was barely impacted by the pandemic.
“If we would have been in, say, our last apartment or somewhere, it would have not gone well at all,” Heaton said. “I’ve seen a lot of my friends not able to pay their rent, not able to keep up their car payment, things like that.”
However, she said one of the biggest helps through the period where she had zero income was another government agency, the Tennessee Department of Human Services. She said her family was able to qualify for Medicaid, food stamps and special pandemic-related emergency cash assistance.
“They were super quick to respond,” Heaton said.
As someone who struggled with the unemployment process but finally got the money she was owed, she said the best advice she can offer others who are fighting to get their payments is to keep submitting claims and provide as many supporting documents as possible.
“In my experience, they still don’t have people adequately responding to phone calls or messages,” Heaton said. “I tried to call last week and they have you leave a voicemail now, but I still haven’t gotten a call back.”
