NE Tenn., SW Va. region ranks last nationally for rate of vaccinated

If the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region was a state, it would rank dead last in the U.S. for percentage of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A Friday ranking on Becker’s Hospital Review website, using data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows Alabama ranks 51st and last among all U.S. states and the District of Columbia with 49.3% of its population fully vaccinated.

This region currently has a combined average of 48.3%, or about 450,000 of its 930,000 residents, fully vaccinated, according to the most recent information from the Tennessee and Virginia health departments.

That rate has remained virtually unchanged for months. Ballad Health reported Friday its entire service area’s vaccination rate was 47.8%. It was 47.7% on Dec. 31, 45.5% on Nov. 30 and 44.5% on Oct. 29 — a 3.2% increase or about 28,000 new vaccinations — over the past three months despite vaccine doses being widely available from doctors, clinics, pharmacies and public health departments at no cost to the recipient.

During that same 91-day period, this region reported 998 COVID deaths and more than 62,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

By comparison, 68.8% of all Virginia residents — about 5.86 million people — were listed Friday as fully vaccinated by the Virginia Department of Health, ranking the commonwealth 10th nationally.

Tennessee ranked 45th nationally with 3.59 million people, or 52.6% of its total population fully vaccinated.

Nationwide, 211.1 million Americans, or 63.6% of the entire U.S. population are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Vermont ranked first, with 79.2% of its population fully vaccinated and eight other states were at 70% or greater. More than half the states ranked below the national average with three — Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama — reporting 50% or less of their population fully vaccinated.

Among other neighboring states, North Carolina is at 58.2%, West Virginia 56%, Kentucky 55.5% and Georgia 52.7%, according to the CDC.

Area rates comparable

The rates are very similar on either side of the state line. Carter, Johnson and Hancock counties are all below 40% while three East Tennessee counties rank above 50% — Sullivan at 56.1%, Unicoi at 51.6% and Washington at 59%. Rates in Hancock and Johnson counties rank among the 10 lowest in Tennessee.

Three Southwest localities rank above 50%, with Washington County at 52.7%, Smyth County and Bristol at 50.8%. Lee and Tazewell counties rank at the bottom in Southwest Virginia at 42.8% and 42.9%, respectively. Only Patrick and Carroll counties rank lower in all of Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Rates are considerably lower for the “booster” or third dose for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Virginia’s statewide rate is 28.2% but only four Southwest counties rank above 20%, led by Washington County at 23.6%. Lee ranks last at 13.9%.

In Tennessee, Hawkins and Hancock counties are both at 11.6% for boosters, with only Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi at or above 20%.

Vaccine hesitancy

Vaccine hesitancy is nothing new. Since last spring, when the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines became widely available, the region has trailed in both states and collectively ranked much lower than many other parts of either state.

Hesitancy can spring from many sources. Widespread misinformation and disinformation; confusing messages from the federal government; distrust of the government or big pharma; fear of a new vaccine that came to market faster than any that preceded it and originally issued under an emergency declaration; or a general aversion to vaccines are all reasons previously cited by area health officials.

The Virginia Department of Health has been at the forefront of offering vaccines to residents and trying to help educate the public.

“VDH has worked hard to make vaccine information and opportunities available to the public and will continue to do so. We are making mobile clinics available and have community health workers engaged in outreach,” said Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health specialist with the Mount Rogers Health District. “We encourage everyone to get answers to their vaccine questions from legitimate sources — talk to your health care provider — and avoid misinformation that is frequently found on social media.”

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine this week said the same hesitancy that is keeping half this region from taking the shot applies to Ballad employees — nearly 1,000 of whom or about 8% of its total workforce — are currently unvaccinated and face a February deadline to get that first shot or potentially be fired due to a federal mandate.

“Eighty-five percent of our country is rural and not respecting the cultural differences that exist in these communities — particularly as it relates to a mandate that you inject something into yourself. That comes from the federal government not understanding there are cultural reasons why people recoil from that.

“I testified to that before Congress,” Levine said. “If you’re looking for equity in health care, if you’re looking to create cultural inclusion in health care, then that means respecting cultural differences. You can’t ignore 85% of our country is rural and has a culture that is different than exists in New York or Boston.”

Omicron surge

One of the consequences of an under-vaccinated population is reflected in this week’s spike in hospitalizations amid a record-shattering surge of the omicron variant. Ballad Health System reported 422 COVID inpatients Friday — capping a record-breaking week when they had 436 on Thursday and 427 on Wednesday — both higher than the previous single-day record set last September.

The local hospital system averaged 414 inpatients per day this week — the most ever. Simultaneously, over 300 additional patients per day were treated at home during the past week through Ballad’s Safe at Home monitoring program.

Months of data from Ballad Health consistently shows between 80% and 90% of hospitalized COVID patients are not vaccinated and the rates for those requiring more acute care in intensive care units or being placed on ventilators are typically between 92% and 100%.

The average number of breakthrough cases — inpatients who are vaccinated — has increased slightly since the omicron surge began but only 4-6 percentage points.

Vaccine value

Health officials concur the vaccine can’t keep people from getting COVID-19, especially the highly transmissible omicron variant. But the vaccinated are far less likely to require hospitalization.

“Omicron is spreading at a rate not seen in any of our COVID-19 variants prior to today. As this virus makes its way into the unvaccinated population many people are continuing to get very sick at a much faster rate,” Dr. Lisa Smithgall, Ballad’s chief nursing executive, said during a Thursday news briefing.

She urged the public to strongly consider getting the vaccine.

“If you haven’t had the COVID-19 vaccine, please review the data for the safety and efficacy. Getting the vaccine doesn’t mean you won’t get infected, but it will reduce the potential severity of the disease and keep you out of the hospital and off a ventilator,” Smithgall said.

