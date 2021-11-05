NE Tenn., SW Va. COVID cases, hospitalizations decline slightly

Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia reported 1,322 new cases of COVID-19 during the past week, a 13% decline compared to the previous week, but much of the falloff was in Virginia.
New cases only declined 7% across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties compared to the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, according to each state’s health department.
Sullivan County reported 175 new cases during the past week, down slightly from 217 the week prior. Washington County reported 145 new cases and Greene County 124 — both increases over the week prior, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
There are more than 1,200 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, led by Sullivan with over 400, Washington with 260 and Hawkins with over 120.
While new cases overall declined 20% across Southwest Virginia, Buchanan reported a sharp uptick with 97 new cases compared to 48 the week before, and Washington County diagnosed 100 new cases — matching its total from the prior week.
The region’s average seven-day testing positivity percentage has lingered around 12% for the past seven days, but most localities fell slightly below that number Thursday with a couple of exceptions. Hancock County in Tennessee was at 21.4%, and Johnson County was at 18.1%. The city of Norton reported the highest rate in Southwest Virginia at 14.3%.
Ballad Health System reported a 10% week over week decline in COVID-positive hospital inpatients. On Thursday, Ballad had 166 inpatients and has averaged 165 per day over the past week. That compares to an average of 185 per day during the prior week.
Ballad reported 44 COVID patients in intensive care units with 35 of them on ventilators. Ballad has treated an average of 47 patients per day in ICUs during the past week compared to 43 last week.
Of those patients, 93% were unvaccinated while rates were even higher among the more seriously ill. All but one person in the ICU and on a ventilator was unvaccinated, according to Ballad.
This region’s fully vaccinated rate remains below 45%, increasing just 1 full percentage point since Oct. 14.
The health system reported an average of 21.8 new daily admissions of COVID-19 patients and a daily discharge average of 22.8 — compared to about 25 of each per day during the prior week.
Ballad also reported four pediatric COVID patients being treated at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, the most since Oct. 6. That is nearly half of the nine pediatric hospitalized cases statewide, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The Virginia Department of Health reported nine Southwest Virginia residents were hospitalized Thursday and being treated for COVID-19.
The region has reported 39 COVID deaths during the past seven days. During the month of October, 259 area residents succumbed to complications related to the novel coronavirus.
