NE Tenn., SW Va. COVID cases, hospitalizations decline slightly

Ballad Health System reported a 10% week over week decline in COVID-positive hospital inpatients. On Thursday, Ballad had 166 inpatients and has averaged 165 per day over the past week. That compares to an average of 185 per day during the prior week.

Ballad reported 44 COVID patients in intensive care units with 35 of them on ventilators. Ballad has treated an average of 47 patients per day in ICUs during the past week compared to 43 last week.

Of those patients, 93% were unvaccinated while rates were even higher among the more seriously ill. All but one person in the ICU and on a ventilator was unvaccinated, according to Ballad.

This region’s fully vaccinated rate remains below 45%, increasing just 1 full percentage point since Oct. 14.

The health system reported an average of 21.8 new daily admissions of COVID-19 patients and a daily discharge average of 22.8 — compared to about 25 of each per day during the prior week.

Ballad also reported four pediatric COVID patients being treated at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, the most since Oct. 6. That is nearly half of the nine pediatric hospitalized cases statewide, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.