NE Tenn. county mayors urge regional plan; Bristol, Kingsport leaders say they've been left out

“If it’s something that is going to benefit Bristol, I’m willing to look at it,” Bristol Councilman Vince Turner said. “At this point, I have more questions than I have answers. I’d just like to get more information on the specifics and the details.”

Councilman Chad Keen said the city is “certainly for regional collaboration and to move our region forward in a positive direction.”

Keen added, however, that the city needs to be part of the process moving forward.

“I don’t want us on the outside looking in,” Keen said. “It’s kind of the way things are trending right now. Things seem to be moving forward, but no one that I’m aware of besides our county mayors are really aware of.”

Venable and Grandy said Wednesday that mayors, commissioners and elected leaders, along with the business community, have been engaged in the conversation.

“Over 24 months, dozens of newspapers articles and broadcasts have covered these themes,” Venable said. “It’s no secret.”

The two county mayors said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a rippling effect on the economy.