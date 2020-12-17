NE Tenn. county mayors urge regional plan; Bristol, Kingsport leaders say they've been left out

The mayors of two Northeast Tennessee counties are recommending the creation of a unified regional economic development organization, but leaders in at least two cities — Bristol and Kingsport — say they’ve been left out of the plans.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and Washington County, Tennessee, Mayor Joe Grandy published an open letter Wednesday explaining the plans.
“What are local leaders being asked to do?” Venable and Grandy asked. “Join a new regional organization geared to harness the intellectual power of our major public and private institutions, from Eastman to ETSU, from Greeneville to Mountain City, all around a single table.”
The two county mayors said the staff of Sullivan County NETWORKS and Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership would join forces with the business community and higher education. Creation of a new organization, which would expand the First Tennessee Development District organization, would be “imperative to the health of our regional economy,” Venable and Grandy said.
The plan stems from the Mayors Blue Ribbon Task Force on Regional Cooperation, a research project consisting of more than 70 community leaders, the mayors said. They considered entrepreneurial development, regional tourism marketing, existing business development, workforce development and primary job attraction.
One conversation from the Blue Ribbon Task Force involved how the First Tennessee Development District might expand beyond its current form. The district includes cities and counties across Northeast Tennessee.
Discussion about the county mayors’ plan met dissent this week. On Monday, Grandy and Venable approached the First Tennessee Development District and NETWORKS about resolutions to support the plans. Neither group passed resolutions.
Kingsport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Bristol Tennessee City Council have since discussed the matter, both noting their absence from the process. The Kingsport and Bristol mayors both voted against the resolutions during the NETWORKS meeting.
Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell opened council comments during a work session Tuesday, saying he wanted to talk about the “white elephant in the room.”
Luttrell said he received an email from Venable asking council to approve a resolution regarding the regional plan.
“At this time, I don’t think that making a motion is the right thing to do,” Luttrell said. “We definitely need to have dialogue of what the intent of this is. We need to understand where this is going.”
Luttrell and former Bristol Mayor Margaret Feierabend said they have received no formal report from the Blue Ribbon Task Force regarding its efforts.
“If it’s something that is going to benefit Bristol, I’m willing to look at it,” Bristol Councilman Vince Turner said. “At this point, I have more questions than I have answers. I’d just like to get more information on the specifics and the details.”
Councilman Chad Keen said the city is “certainly for regional collaboration and to move our region forward in a positive direction.”
Keen added, however, that the city needs to be part of the process moving forward.
“I don’t want us on the outside looking in,” Keen said. “It’s kind of the way things are trending right now. Things seem to be moving forward, but no one that I’m aware of besides our county mayors are really aware of.”
Venable and Grandy said Wednesday that mayors, commissioners and elected leaders, along with the business community, have been engaged in the conversation.
“Over 24 months, dozens of newspapers articles and broadcasts have covered these themes,” Venable said. “It’s no secret.”
The two county mayors said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a rippling effect on the economy.
“And while our lives and workplaces have seen great upheaval, we can compete, and we can succeed if we lend a hand to our neighbors and pull together to lead the nation in a resurgence of innovation, effort, and education,” Venable and Grandy said.
Luttrell said he is working with other city leaders to learn more about the plans and may write an open letter seeking more information.
