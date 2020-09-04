NCAA: King University men's basketball team committed multiple violations

BRISTOL, Tenn. --- The King men’s basketball program committed violations involving the university’s work-study program, impermissible benefits and academic misconduct, a Friday news release from the NCAA states.
The decision was issued by the NCAA Division II Committee on Infractions, and the committee also found the former head coach violated responsibility rules and the university did not monitor the men’s basketball work study program.
The news release states the work study violations involved 28 men’s basketball student athletes receiving more than $22,000 of pay they did not earn. The student athletes, who were supervised by the former associate head coach, rounded up the amount of time they worked and logged inaccurate hours, including times when they were competing.
The former associate head coach approved the hours without confirming the accuracy. In addition, the university did not appropriately act on information suggesting the reported hours might be inaccurate, the release states.
Other violations occurred in the men’s basketball program when the former associate head coach provided impermissible recruiting benefits to two prospects when he made substantive edits to the prospects’ admission essays, the release states.
In a prepared statement from King University, David Hicks, director of athletics, said the decision "concludes what has been an extremely challenging and disappointing chapter for King’s men’s basketball program."
"In order to move forward, you must acknowledge and correct your wrongdoings, and that is where we are today," Hicks said. "While this is a difficult process, I can assure you that our men’s basketball program has emerged stronger, and is committed to upholding the high values and expectations of the University community."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.