NCAA cites King men's basketball violations

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The King men’s basketball program committed violations involving the university’s work-study program, impermissible benefits and academic misconduct, according to a news release issued Friday by the NCAA Division II Committee on Infractions.

In addition, the committee found that former head coach George Pitts violated responsibility rules and the university did not monitor the men’s basketball work study program. Former associate head coach Nick Pasqua was also implicated in the report.

“It was inaccurate time cards, hours that weren’t worked,” King Director of Athletics David Hicks said Friday. “They rounded up some hours when they shouldn’t have and there were a few academic issues in there as well.”

The work-study violations involved 28 men’s basketball student-athletes receiving more than $22,000 in pay they did not earn, according to the committee. The student athletes rounded up the amount of time they worked and logged inaccurate hours, including times when they were competing. The NCAA ruled that the university did not appropriately act on information suggesting the reported hours might be inaccurate, the release states.

Pitts, who coached at King from 2006 through last season, was not pleased with the findings, especially with being charged with a lack of head coach control. Pitts has been a coach for 50 years, 44 as a head coach at the college and high school levels.

“In the 44 years I have been a head coach, I have always tried to do the right thing,” said Pitts, in a statement. “There has never been a blemish or infraction on my record, ever. Everyone that has known me, played for me, or worked for me has known my demands and expectations. I have loved making an impact on the lives of young men, no matter their background or culture. I have done so my entire career with integrity, honesty and respect. I have not done anything dishonest, illegal, or that I am ashamed of.”