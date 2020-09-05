NCAA cites King men's basketball violations

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The King men’s basketball program committed violations involving the university’s work-study program, impermissible benefits and academic misconduct, according to a news release issued Friday by the NCAA Division II Committee on Infractions.
In addition, the committee found that former head coach George Pitts violated responsibility rules and the university did not monitor the men’s basketball work study program. Former associate head coach Nick Pasqua was also implicated in the report.
“It was inaccurate time cards, hours that weren’t worked,” King Director of Athletics David Hicks said Friday. “They rounded up some hours when they shouldn’t have and there were a few academic issues in there as well.”
The work-study violations involved 28 men’s basketball student-athletes receiving more than $22,000 in pay they did not earn, according to the committee. The student athletes rounded up the amount of time they worked and logged inaccurate hours, including times when they were competing. The NCAA ruled that the university did not appropriately act on information suggesting the reported hours might be inaccurate, the release states.
Pitts, who coached at King from 2006 through last season, was not pleased with the findings, especially with being charged with a lack of head coach control. Pitts has been a coach for 50 years, 44 as a head coach at the college and high school levels.
“In the 44 years I have been a head coach, I have always tried to do the right thing,” said Pitts, in a statement. “There has never been a blemish or infraction on my record, ever. Everyone that has known me, played for me, or worked for me has known my demands and expectations. I have loved making an impact on the lives of young men, no matter their background or culture. I have done so my entire career with integrity, honesty and respect. I have not done anything dishonest, illegal, or that I am ashamed of.”
According to Hicks, the school began its own investigation once the discovery was made in February 2017, and began to self-impose its own penalties last school year. That includes a two-year reduction in scholarships from 10.5 to eight and prohibiting official paid recruiting visits for the 2020-21 school year.
“The vast majority of the penalties have already been taken care of,” Hicks said. “We self-imposed a lot of them starting in 2019-20, so it was last year and this year that those penalties are taking effect. The NCAA really didn’t surprise us with anything.”
In addition to facing three years of probation — which doesn’t affect postseason eligibility — the NCAA agreed with the self-imposed scholarship and recruiting visit limitations. The school was also fined $2,500, and there is documentation that must be shared with the NCAA.
“To be perfectly honest, we conducted the initial investigation and handed everything over to the NCAA. They did their own investigation. We recommended penalties and frankly the penalties were almost exactly what we recommended,” Hicks said. “There were one or two things in there that weren’t part of our recommendation. There was nothing in there from King’s standpoint that was surprising. It was almost exactly the penalties that we recommended.”
A one-year show cause order was issued for Pitts, who stepped down after last season. According to the NCAA, if Pitts was to get hired by another NCAA member, they would have to show cause why he shouldn’t have restrictions on athletically related activity.
Pasqua, who is now the head coach at Southern Wesleyan, received a two-year show cause. He will be unable to supervise work study students, must attend an NCAA Regional Rules Seminar during both years and will be suspended for the first three conference games this season. He will also be prohibited from off-campus recruiting through Oct. 14, 2021.
Hicks said the show cause rulings were made exclusively by the NCAA and were not recommended by King.
Once again, Pitts wrote in a statement that he did not agree with any of the four charges from the NCAA, which included work study and entrance essays — which he said he was not involved in — in addition to tutoring and lack of control of his program.
“I always tried to the best of my ability as a head coach to know, study, follow, and to lead my staff and players to adhere to NCAA rules, all the while, going about the business of leading young men, personally, athletically, spiritually, and academically,” said Pitts, who is now the athletic director at Providence Academy in Johnson City. “If the head coaches are going to continually be held responsible for anything that the people under them do, then there needs to be a new system put in place.
“Each school needs a better system of compliance and protection for coaches, who cannot possibly know the details of every NCAA rule or ask the NCAA or school compliance officer to clear in advance every action they take in good faith.”
Hicks said once King learned of the work study issues, actions were taken to improve timecard accountability. He added that the school investigated the entire school’s work-study program and determined that the problems were isolated to the men’s basketball team. Hicks said that the NCAA came to the same conclusion.
“We made a number of changes. We conducted the initial investigation and then as we discovered some of the issues, we corrected everything as it happened,” Hicks said. “As we discovered something, we said ‘OK, this happened, how do we fix it?’
“That is, I think, part of the reason why the penalties were not that severe from the NCAA because we demonstrated that when we found a problem we addressed it and we fixed it. Institutionally, athletically, as we found problems we put things in place to make sure they didn’t happen again.”
That is definitely the plan for King University President Alexander Whitaker, who released a statement after the NCAA findings were received around noon Friday.
“The process of discovering these violations, investigating the atmosphere that led to such behavior, and taking the steps necessary to prevent a recurrence of these issues has been meticulous, comprehensive, and thorough,” Whitaker said in the statement. “We informed the NCAA of the infractions that we discovered, and those who were associated with these matters directly, along with those whose failures contributed to this environment, are no longer with the University.
“We are deeply disappointed by the conduct that took place, as it runs contrary to our Christian character, our honor code, and our strong ethical expectations. As we proceed with new leadership for our men’s basketball team, we are confident the program will move forward with a renewed commitment to leading by example. While we regret the NCAA’s sanctions, we fully understand their necessity, both to address this unfortunate situation and deter others from participating in similar behavior.”
Hicks said he is confident the program can move forward without much impact from the NCAA ruling. He added that King is back to normal on scholarships, and official paid visits with recruits will continue next school year.
“Really, it doesn’t impact it at all. We self-imposed a ban on official visits for recruits this year. That was something we had imposed, not from the NCAA so that will be in effect this year, but the impact on the program going forward is minimal,” Hicks said. “We are just focused on moving forward and moving past it and learning from it.”
King men’s basketball coach Jason Gillespie, who replaced Pitts in April, has started having limited workouts with the 23 members of his team, including five players on the floor at a time for four days a week, to follow COVID-19 guidelines. He is still waiting to see when the upcoming season will begin.
“I knew this coming in,” said Gillespie, of Friday’s ruling. “I knew of the investigation that King had to undertake and I knew the situation so I came in and I was wide open on it and there were no surprises on my side of it. We just knew there would be potentially some things we had to deal with. We will be fine.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | 276-645-2543
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.