National retailer Burlington Stores to open new location this spring

BRISTOL, Va. — National retailer Burlington Stores plans to open a new location this spring in The Highlands shopping center near Target.

Based in New Jersey, Burlington has announced plans to open 48 new stores in more than 20 states in the first seven months of this year, according to its website.

The new store is expected to open in early April at 16680 Highlands Center Drive in the former Best Buy location. The center, which also includes Target, PetSmart, Books-A-Million, T.J. Maxx, Ross and other retailers, is located just off Lee Highway across from Sugar Hollow Park in Washington County.

The new store will be the firm’s 23rd Virginia location, according to a statement. Burlington’s only other Tri-Cities location is off Stone Drive in Kingsport.

“Burlington offers customers the opportunity to find something new each time they shop for great brand name merchandise at amazing values every day,” according to the statement.

With an “updated and clean store design,” customers can shop for brand name merchandise, including ladies’ apparel and accessories, men’s wear, kids’ clothes, footwear for the entire family, baby needs, home décor, pet care, toys, gifts and coats, according to the statement.

The statement didn’t include how many jobs would be added at the new store. To apply online visit Burlingtonstores.jobs.

The company reported 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion from 832 stores in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Burlington is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.