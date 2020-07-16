BRISTOL, Tenn. — It was a historic night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
It felt like it too.
There was a feeling of eager anticipation on a hot, steamy Wednesday evening as the NASCAR All-Star Race made its debut at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile,” the first time the sport’s premier event had been held on the high banks of Bristol.
That move, which has long been on the wish list of race fans everywhere, was made necessary when a spike in coronavirus cases in North Carolina forced NASCAR to move the event away from Charlotte Motor Speedway, which had hosted the event for 34 of its previous 35 years of existence.
Bristol has never been one to shy away from a challenge, from hosting the largest crowd to ever see a college football game to taking on the All-Star Race in the middle of a pandemic, with skeptics just waiting to pounce on the slightest mistake.
That’s because an audience of 30,000 was welcome in Bristol, the largest crowd for a sporting event in America since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the country in March.
Those spectators were required to wear face masks and social distance, which didn’t seem to be a problem in a facility that can hold close to 150,000. There was hand sanitizer all over the place.
NASCAR has taken the lead on so much since the coronavirus, including being the first major sport to return to action in May. It landed in Bristol in front of empty seats on May 31 and returned 45 days later for the gathering of the sport’s biggest stars.
NASCAR has not avoided controversy in recent months — in early June, NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from all tracks following complaints by NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver, Bubba Wallace. A few days later, Wallace’s crew said a noose had been found hanging in his garage at Talladega’s speedway, and NASCAR quickly began an investigation into the “heinous act.” The FBI eventually determined that the rope was a garage door handle and that Wallace had not been targeted.
On Wednesday night, Wallace was the first driver to be eliminated from the NASCAR Open race, which ran prior to the All-Star Race, getting tangled with Michael McDowell and crashing into a wall. Some fans stood and cheered.
NASCAR fans love to cheer and jeer, even in a world upended with sickness and turmoil. But the engaged crowd signaled that fans were back.
And Bristol plans to do it again, with the Bristol Night Race, often voted the most popular event in NASCAR, slated for Sept. 19.
How will the world look then? Whatever happens, Bristol will, no doubt, be ready to accept the challenge.
