Music will occur but children's day, yoga rained out

The 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion will roll on today rain or shine, but morning activities including children's day and yoga at Cumberland Square Park were cancelled.

Festival gates are now open with music scheduled to begin between 12-1 p.m. at many stages.

Festival officials urge fans to download the festival smart phone app to get the latest schedule updates or any changes.

Rain is expected to diminish this afternoon and the chance of rain is about 10% after 5 p.m., today.