Music in the Castle plans to march on Saturday

The 70th annual Music in the Castle marching band festival is still on for Saturday at Tennessee High School.

“It is very unlikely the event will be canceled,” David F. Semones, Tennessee High’s director of bands, said Thursday.

“We are closely monitoring the weather and remnants of Hurricane Ian,” Semones added. “We will be making a decision about continuing with outdoor performances or bringing bands inside to stand and play as soon as we can.”

If weather prevents outdoor performances at the Stone Castle, the event will be held inside Viking Hall. A total of 34 bands from schools in Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina are scheduled to perform in the daylong competition.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children 5 and under. Gates are set to open at 9 a.m. with the competition beginning at 10 a.m.

No participating schools have backed out yet, Semones said.

Updates can be found at www.mightyvikingband.com/mitc.