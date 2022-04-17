Murder trial for BRVA police officer starts Monday

The trial of a Bristol, Virginia police officer charged with murder begins Monday.

Johnathan Richard Brown of Piney Flats is charged with fatally shooting Jonathen Blake Kohler of Bristol, Tennessee in a motel parking lot last year.

The incident occurred on the morning of March 30, 2021, after the Bristol Virginia Police Department received a 911 call for shots fired from a guest at the Rodeway Inn on Euclid Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m. When officers responded, they found Kohler, 31, in the driver’s seat of a 1994 red Ford Mustang.

Virginia State Police, who investigated the shooting, said on the day of the shooting Kohler had refused to get out of the car and drove toward the officers. Over a month later, VSP released an updated statement that said “officers were verbally engaged with Kohler (when) he backed up and then drove forward in an attempt to exit the parking lot” before being shot.

Kohler died at the scene. No officers were injured. Investigators later found bullet fragments and a cartridge case inside the vehicle.

Brown, 32, was indicted by a grand jury on May 3, 2021, and was charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He turned himself in the following day and was released on a $25,000 bail.

Brown was suspended without pay as the city conducted an internal affairs investigation. City Manager Randall Eads would not disclose Brown’s employment status or the outcome of the internal affairs investigation Friday.

“These are personnel matters and information about his employment status will be released at the appropriate time,” Eads said in an email.

Brown is the first police officer from Bristol, Virginia or Bristol, Tennessee to be charged with murder in more than 100 years.

