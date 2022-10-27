Multiple water line breaks cause outages in South Fork Utility District

The South Fork Utility District has experienced multiple water main breaks this week.
South Fork had a major break on Weaver Pike Wednesday and another on Thursday, both of which have been fixed, according to a district employee, who said another break was repaired on Hickory Tree Road prior to the utility suffering two more breaks on Weaver Pike Thursday afternoon.
The entire utility district is under a precautionary boil advisory, according to the employee, who attributed the breaks to “failing infrastructure” and old pipes.
They said water should be back on Thursday evening.