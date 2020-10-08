Multiple agencies help man in crisis on bridge in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. - Multiple Southwest Virginia agencies helped a man who was in crisis and sitting on the edge of bridge get treatment Monday morning, a post on the Abingdon Police Department's Facebook page states.

At 9:39 a.m. Thursday, Abingdon Police officers were dispatched to the Cummings Street Bridge because a man was reported to be sitting on the edge of the bridge. The post states the man appeared to be upset and asked to speak to a counselor.

Negotiations ensued involving the Abingdon Police Department, Highlands Community Services, Washington County, VA Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington County, VA Life Saving Crew. These negotiations went on for 90 minutes but the man eventually agreed to leave the area for treatment the post states.