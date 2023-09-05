Abingdon’s Martha Washington Inn is getting a facelift.

“We definitely want to keep her in top shape and make her shine, as well,” said Samantha Caudell, the executive manager of the Martha Washington Inn & Spa on Main Street in Abingdon, Virginia.

The hotel boasts 63 luxury rooms on a finely-manicured campus that was once a private college for women along U.S. Highway 11.

Current update plans for September include a paint job for the main exterior of the hotel, originally built as a mansion for the family of Gen. Francis Preston in 1832.

“The building is looking kind of tired,” Caudell said. “We’re scraping off all the old paint. We’re fixing the windows and other wooden features — the columns and the spindles. Basically, anything that’s looking tired, we’re refreshing.”

This will take some time to complete, she said.

“It’s going to be a several phase project,” Caudell added. “It will be down in the Sisters Courtyard area, and we’ll do some work on the back.”

Refreshing “The Martha” is just one of the many improvements that the hotel has witnessed in recent months since climbing out of the slow pace of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s the history that sells,” Caudell said. “This has been a really successful year for us, too. Coming out of COVID, everyone suffered. But we’ve bounced back. We stay pretty busy here.”

The Martha’s Sisters American Grill now features Chef Josh Young. “He has completely transformed Sisters,” Caudell said. “He’s doing farm-to-table and using fresh produce from local farmers.”

This year, the hotel was featured at the Historic Homes Tour at the Virginia Highlands Festival.

“It was awesome to see all the local people come through,” Caudell said. “It was a little coming-home kind of experience. We are trying to get more involved with the Highlands Festival.”

The hotel has also featured house events with high tea, wine dinners and a murder-mystery dinner.

“We’re trying to do a lot of in-house events — and shooting for two every month,” Caudell said. “It also gives people things to do.”

The Martha is hosting a High Tea on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m.; plus a “Spooky High Tea” on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m.