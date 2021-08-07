Mountain Empire school districts weighing mask mandates

“Part of the reason I want to talk about this now is, I want to make sure all of our kids can go to school all year in person,” he added. “Because I agree: In-person learning is the most important [thing for kids], and there are health detriments to not being in in-person learning.”

Spivey also said that regardless of what other board members thought, he felt they should discuss the issue to explain their reasoning to the public. But when Spivey made a motion to reinstate the mandate, nobody else would second it — a move necessary before the discussion could start. Board Chair Randall Jones pronounced the motion dead.

Spivey then asked the board to add some emphasis to its existing policy, changing the wording from “students and staff may wear a mask if they so desire” to “students and staff are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.” Again, nobody seconded it, and Jones pronounced it dead.

“I firmly believe that wearing a mask is up to the parent and to the student,” Jones said after the pronouncement. “I know that this is not open for discussion, since I didn’t second the motion, but ... you asked for ... thoughts on that. That’s where I come down on these issues, personally and professionally.”