Mountain Empire school districts weighing mask mandates

With COVID-19 case numbers increasing in the Mountain Empire, some school districts are strengthening mask mandates, while at least two school systems have decided not to require them.
Several Southwest Virginia school districts decided this week to strengthen mask mandates. Health professionals from Ballad Health and Niswonger Children’s Hospital, as well as local health departments, have urged districts to require students, staff and visitors to wear masks as the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus causes case numbers to increase. The variant is considered highly contagious and has affected local children, health officials have said.
On Friday, Wise County Public Schools Superintendent Greg Mullins said schools, which open Monday, will require masks indoors for everyone regardless of vaccination status. Mullins said the district will continue to evaluate local health metrics, and, if conditions allow, the district will move to less restrictive mitigations as it becomes safe to do so.
“We were guardedly optimistic that we could remain open utilizing the least possible restrictions, but current health metrics necessitated this change,” Mullins said in a letter to parents.
Schools in the city of Norton, Lee County, Dickenson County, Smyth County and Washington County will also require staff, students and visitors to wear masks. Buchanan County is currently only recommending masks.
“Changes to our operational plan are always guided by our desire to remain safely open for in-person instruction to our students,” Washington County Schools said in a statement.
Alan Levine, chairman and CEO of Ballad Health, has urged schools and communities to protect children.
“More kids are getting COVID-19 now because of Delta variant,” Levine wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon. “Hospitalization is not the only concern. Long haul symptoms, MIS-C, brain fog and other complications may follow for a long time. COVID-19 is not like the flu. Please protect your kids.”
A local group of pediatrics, the Pediatrics of the Appalachian Highlands, wrote an open letter to area superintendents Friday urging schools to require masks.
“Our children are one of the largest unvaccinated populations in our community,” wrote the group, which includes pediatricians from Bristol. “Not wearing masks at this time will allow uncontrolled virus spread, which in turn will negatively affect the health of our community at large.”
Bristol Virginia Schools may decide Monday evening whether to require masks. School officials have been asking parents about masks on its website. City schools return Aug. 19.
Across the state line, masks are not currently required in Bristol Tennessee Public Schools, which started back this week.
“As far as masks, we require face masks on buses and strongly recommend them for all individuals inside school buildings,” said school spokeswoman Rebecca House. “We do not have any immediate plans to change that protocol. As we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, we are monitoring the situation and are prepared to adjust protocols.”
‘Ignoring facts is not going to fix the problem’
Meanwhile, in Sullivan County, Tennessee, where school starts Monday, one Board of Education member tried and failed Thursday to get support for reinstating a school mask mandate.
At its previous meeting in July, the school board decided not to require a mask mandate, although board members agreed with what its written policy states: that could change as circumstances changed.
Amid a call by health officials for schools to require masks, member Matthew Spivey urged the board at its latest meeting to consider requiring masks again for students and staff. He said it’s particularly important to discuss since the school system doesn’t have a long-term virtual learning option at the moment, and kids younger than 12 can’t get vaccinated yet.
“Look at the data, folks. Listen to what we’re all hearing on the news,” Spivey, the only board member wearing a mask, implored. “I hate wearing this thing. I really do. … But this isn’t about us just as adults — this is about kids.
“Part of the reason I want to talk about this now is, I want to make sure all of our kids can go to school all year in person,” he added. “Because I agree: In-person learning is the most important [thing for kids], and there are health detriments to not being in in-person learning.”
Spivey also said that regardless of what other board members thought, he felt they should discuss the issue to explain their reasoning to the public. But when Spivey made a motion to reinstate the mandate, nobody else would second it — a move necessary before the discussion could start. Board Chair Randall Jones pronounced the motion dead.
Spivey then asked the board to add some emphasis to its existing policy, changing the wording from “students and staff may wear a mask if they so desire” to “students and staff are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.” Again, nobody seconded it, and Jones pronounced it dead.
“I firmly believe that wearing a mask is up to the parent and to the student,” Jones said after the pronouncement. “I know that this is not open for discussion, since I didn’t second the motion, but ... you asked for ... thoughts on that. That’s where I come down on these issues, personally and professionally.”
“Mr. Spivey, with the mask mandate, I get it,” member Paul Robinson said later in the meeting. “Everybody’s worried. … My girls, they’re both asking about masks, and I don’t know what to tell them, whether to wear it or not. I’m just tired of it. I hate it for our kids. I hate it for our teachers, our principals.”
Spivey did succeed with a smaller motion on the school’s pandemic response: He said it seemed legally risky for the school board to leave in some language about how it wouldn’t require masks on school buses, since there’s a federal mask mandate for both passengers and drivers on school buses. The board agreed 5-2 to scratch that language from its pandemic plan.
He also asked whether the board could explore the possibility of providing a virtual school option again, but didn’t pursue a motion on it after Jones and Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski cited the various logistical challenges that would require.
Asked Friday how he felt about the discussion, Spivey said he respects everybody on the board and knows that “they care about our kids and our community.” But he said he wasn’t satisfied.
“I know that we all want this to be over, but I think ignoring facts is not going to fix the problem,” he said. “I would prefer that we be more proactive to ensure that our kids stay in school, as [opposed] to reactive.”
“I have a lot of concerns about the next 30 to 60 days and going into the fall,” he added.