Mountain Empire native gives up politics for catering and opening a new local restaurant

“I’m very happy to be home. I’ve lived in Abingdon and Bristol several times in my travels,” she said. “I’m really happy to come home and stay home for good.”

Out of the kitchen, Elliott stays in shape — just like she did by running track in high school.

She hikes, usually going to Roan Mountain in Tennessee or Mount Rogers in Virginia.

Going to Mount Rogers, she said, “I love to park at Elk Garden and go up from there. And I walk all the time over at the weir dam. I take all the paths over there, too, at Osceola Island,” she said.

“When you’re running long distance every week, it toughens you up,” she said.

And it helps in business, she said.

“I’m not naturally competitive. I just want to have real good food and serve it well,” she said. “And I love the fact that we’ve been open a month and I’ve had some customers who have come back for the crab cakes two or three times over already.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.