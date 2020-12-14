 Skip to main content
Mountain Empire may see some snow today in higher elevations
Expect light snow in the upper elevations of the Mountain Empire on Monday morning.

“It’s very minimal,” said meteorologist Tim Doyle at the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

In Virginia, Doyle said, “It’s mainly going to be the high elevation, like High Knob area or maybe like the tops of mountains along the Russell-Washington border.”

That includes a couple of inches of snow falling at Hidden Valley Lake in Washington County, Doyle said.

Doyle also expects a couple of inches of snow capping Holston Mountain and Whitetop Mountain.

But look for little to no accumulation in Bristol as the rain-snow mix is expected to end by 1 p.m., Doyle said.

“In the lower elevations, we’re not expecting any accumulations,” Doyle said.

Monday’s high in Bristol is expected to reach the mid-40s, according to Doyle.

“It’s going to be mainly rain,” Doyle said. “There could be a little snow mixed in, but it’s too warm for it to stick or anything.”

Expect almost a repeat performance on Wednesday morning — with a couple more inches on mountaintops and possibly a half-inch in the valleys, including Bristol, Doyle said.

“But it will be a little bit different,” he said.

Reason: Temperatures will be below or at freezing on Tuesday night, Doyle said.

Wednesday’s system is also expected to bring about 1-2 inches of snow to Smyth County and Marion, according to Doyle.

Mixed precipitation — including freezing rain — is expected on Wednesday morning in Abingdon, Virginia, and Mountain City, Tennessee, Doyle said.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

