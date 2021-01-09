 Skip to main content
Mountain Empire gets varying amounts of snow
Mountain Empire gets varying amounts of snow

Residents in the Mountain Empire received anywhere from a slight dusting to several inches of snowfall Friday as a winter storm moved through the area.

A weather system from the Gulf Coast impacted the region Thursday night into Friday as meteorologists from the National Weather Service predicted up to about 3 or 6 inches of snow in the area. In the end, snow mostly impacted areas west of Interstate 81, according to the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

Downtown Bristol received a slight dusting. The NWS reported a half-inch of snow near State Street in Bristol, Virginia. However, the NWS had reports of 1.5 inches of snow in the Benhams community and 2 inches in Wallace.

The region received more snow further north and west of Bristol. Abingdon received 4 inches while Gate City received 3 inches and Jonesville had 5.

At the Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville, the NWS reported only .7 inches of snow while Kingsport received 1.3 inches of snow. Further east, such as in Carter County, there were areas where no snow was recorded Friday.

The snow caused no major issues on area roadways, officials said.

“No problems to speak of with this now,” said Michelle Earl, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Our crews monitored conditions overnight and will continue responding until interstate and primary highways are clear.”

VDOT and Tennessee Department of Transportation crews always focus first on primary highways, such as the interstates, and then more rural secondary roads.

Partly sunny skies are in the forecast today in Bristol with a high around 36 degrees. It should warm up Sunday as the temperate approaches 50, the NWS said. A chance of rain and a high of 44 is expected Monday. But rain could change over to snow overnight and into Tuesday morning. Rain is expected as the temperature rises to 43 on Tuesday, the forecast states.

