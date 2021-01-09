Mountain Empire gets varying amounts of snow

Residents in the Mountain Empire received anywhere from a slight dusting to several inches of snowfall Friday as a winter storm moved through the area.

A weather system from the Gulf Coast impacted the region Thursday night into Friday as meteorologists from the National Weather Service predicted up to about 3 or 6 inches of snow in the area. In the end, snow mostly impacted areas west of Interstate 81, according to the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

Downtown Bristol received a slight dusting. The NWS reported a half-inch of snow near State Street in Bristol, Virginia. However, the NWS had reports of 1.5 inches of snow in the Benhams community and 2 inches in Wallace.

The region received more snow further north and west of Bristol. Abingdon received 4 inches while Gate City received 3 inches and Jonesville had 5.

At the Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville, the NWS reported only .7 inches of snow while Kingsport received 1.3 inches of snow. Further east, such as in Carter County, there were areas where no snow was recorded Friday.

The snow caused no major issues on area roadways, officials said.