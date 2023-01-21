Mount Rogers NRA names new area ranger

Edward Wright has been tapped to serve as the new Area Ranger for the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area.

“Ed has done an excellent job building partnerships in our recreation program on the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area. He brings a collaborative approach to this USDA Forest Service asset,” said Forest Supervisor Joby Timm.

The NRA includes approximately 200,000 acres of National Forest land near Mount Rogers. It features more than 400 miles of trails, including 60 miles of the Appalachian Trail, 18 miles of the Virginia Creeper Trail, and 67 miles of the Virginia Highland Horse Trail.

The Forest Service estimates that more than a million people visit Mount Rogers every year.

The recreation area is close to Marion, Chilhowie, Damascus and Abingdon and is part of the George Washington & Jefferson National Forest. The area was established by Congress in 1966. The area is also home to four federally designated wilderness areas and the Mount Rogers Scenic Byway.

Wright, according to a USDA Forest Service news release, has served as the recreation program manager at Mount Rogers since 2019. He started his career with the Forest Service as developed recreation manager on the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire. Before that, he was a seasonal backcountry ranger for the National Park Service.

He also served six years and multiple deployments with the U.S. Army Special Forces.

Wright, the release said, holds a master of arts in global history from Columbia University, a master of science in international history from the London School of Economics, and a bachelor of arts in political science from Virginia Tech.

“The employees, volunteers and partners of the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area are second to none. I am honored to be selected to serve them in this new position,” said Wright.

The public can contact the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at 276-783-5196.