Mount Rogers Health District prepares for more child vaccinations

MARION, Va. — Officials with the Mount Rogers Health District say, if the FDA approves, it could begin vaccinating children ages 5-11 early next month.
Vaccines are currently available to all residents ages 12 or older, but the FDA is expected to consider authoring use of the Pfizer vaccine early next week. If approved, they hope to mobilize vaccines by the following week, according to a written statement.
The FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet Oct. 26. After this meeting, the FDA could authorize the Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. If that happens, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the advisory body to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is scheduled to meet on Nov. 2 and 3. After this, the CDC may adopt guidance, at which point health care providers could begin administering the vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds, according to the statement.
“We hope to be able to begin vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds by the end of the week of Nov. 1,” Forbes Hubbard said. “However, we know that there can be delays in a process that has so many moving parts. We are actively planning the best ways to make vaccine available to this population, as quickly as we can.”
The vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds is to be a smaller dose than what is given to those 12 and up, and this will require that the vaccine be produced and packaged in smaller vials, according to the statement. This means that the existing Pfizer vaccine in storage around the state for 12 and up cannot be used interchangeably with the vaccine for those 5-11, because of the smaller dose.
The Virginia Department of Health and Mount Rogers Health District continue to work to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine across the state and the region, according to the statement.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in Mount Rogers Health District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers.