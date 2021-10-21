Mount Rogers Health District prepares for more child vaccinations

MARION, Va. — Officials with the Mount Rogers Health District say, if the FDA approves, it could begin vaccinating children ages 5-11 early next month.

Vaccines are currently available to all residents ages 12 or older, but the FDA is expected to consider authoring use of the Pfizer vaccine early next week. If approved, they hope to mobilize vaccines by the following week, according to a written statement.

The FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet Oct. 26. After this meeting, the FDA could authorize the Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. If that happens, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the advisory body to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is scheduled to meet on Nov. 2 and 3. After this, the CDC may adopt guidance, at which point health care providers could begin administering the vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds, according to the statement.

“We hope to be able to begin vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds by the end of the week of Nov. 1,” Forbes Hubbard said. “However, we know that there can be delays in a process that has so many moving parts. We are actively planning the best ways to make vaccine available to this population, as quickly as we can.”