Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Wythe County. The crash occurred Sept. 3, at approximately 8 p.m., on Route 69/Lead Mine Rd.

A 2000 Suzuki GSX-R600 was westbound on Route 69 when it entered a curve at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle ran off the road and struck the guardrail, according to a written statement.

The motorcyclist, Liam D. McCoy, 18, of Christiansburg, Va., was thrown from the motorcycle. He was transported to Wythe County Community Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. He was wearing a helmet.