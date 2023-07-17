Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Smyth County that July 12.

The crash occurred at 3:48 p.m. on Sugar Grove Highway, less than a mile south of Nicks Creek Rd.

A 2005 Suzuki C90 was traveling south on Sugar Grove Highway. As the motorcycle came into a curve, it ran off the right side of the road and struck a rock cliff. Its operator was thrown from the vehicle.

The motorcyclist, Donald E. Lowman, 70, of Sugar Grove, Va., was transported to Smyth County Community Hospital, where he died later that same day. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.