Motorcyclist killed, 2 children injured in crash on 394 in Bristol, Tenn.
Motorcyclist killed, 2 children injured in crash on 394 in Bristol, Tenn.

  • Updated
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A motorcyclist is dead and two children are in the hospital following a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in Bristol, Tennessee.

Bristol Tennessee Police responded to an accident on state Route 394 at 4:05 p.m. at the Whitetop Road intersection.

The wreck involved a motorcycle and a 2007 Jeep Cherokee SUV.

According to involved parties and witnesses, the motorcycle was traveling east on Route 394, and the SUV was attempting to cross Route 394 on Whitetop Road, police said.

The motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the SUV, police said, and the driver of the 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle, William Pedziwol, 27, of Bristol, Tennessee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2-year-old passenger in the SUV, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was transported by helicopter to Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee, according to police, while a 7-year-old passenger in the SUV, who suffered critical injuries, was transported by ambulance to Bristol Regional Medical Center and later transferred to the hospital in Johnson City by helicopter.

The adult occupants of the SUV, who were the parents of the two children, were uninjured, according to police.

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department’s Fatal Incident Response Support Team (FIRST) and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

