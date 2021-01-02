Most of NE Tenn., SW Va. region’s COVID-19 cases, deaths came in November, December

In a year rocked by a global pandemic, more than 60% of this region’s COVID-19 cases and more than 650 of 1,100 area deaths occurred during a devastating final two months of 2020.
More than 64,000 people in 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the pandemic first struck the region in March, according to departments of health in both states.
More populous Tennessee counties accounted for 73% of the region’s 10-month total. Nearly 47,000 cases and 780 deaths occurred in Northeast Tennessee, paced by Sullivan and Washington counties with over 21,000 combined cases and over 340 combined deaths.
Southwest Virginia totaled more than 17,200 cases and 325 deaths due to COVID-19 during 2020, with Washington, Tazewell and Wise counties accounting for over 7,300 combined cases.
The region’s first case was identified March 10 in Sullivan County and it would be 10 more days before Lee County registered the first two cases in Southwest Virginia. The first case in Bristol, Virginia was diagnosed March 26 and the city’s total didn’t climb to 10 until July 10.
Fast forward to a less than festive holiday season where record numbers of COVID-19 patients are being treated in the region’s Ballad Health hospitals and deaths are mounting.
The system reported a record-tying 335 inpatients on the last day of the year, up from 330 the previous day. More than 70 were being treated in intensive care units. Since surging past 300 inpatients on Dec. 9, Ballad treated 300 or more for 19 of the past 22 days — after dipping slightly below that figure during Christmas weekend.
System officials are forecasting those totals will only grow in the coming weeks, expecting another wave of cases in the first half of January after people traveled and gathered during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
“We are planning and our surge plans go up to 460 to 465 [inpatients],” Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during Ballad’s weekly news briefing. “Based on our modeling over the next 30 days we could potentially get to that 460 to 465. We’re prepared for that. We’ve continued to put a hold on our elective procedures to make both room and availability of staff to help care for those patients.”
The region’s seven-day positivity average finished the year at 28.8% — among the highest in either state — an indicator the number of cases will only continue climbing. Health officials say 5% or less is the only way to limit community spread.
Sullivan County has conducted more than 75,600 tests since the pandemic started. It reported more than 1,200 active cases on Dec. 31. Its seven-day positivity rate was 23.2% compared to 14.3% for the year.
Washington County, Tennessee has conducted more than 72,400 tests since March and reported more than 1,100 active cases on Dec. 31. Its seven-day positivity rate was 21.7% compared to 14.4% for the year.
In Virginia, the Cumberland Plateau Health District’s seven-day average was at 29.0% on Dec. 31 and the district reported 44,992 tests across its four counties since March.
The LENOWISCO Health District was at 20.8% positivity for the past seven days, with 48,316 tests administered since March.
The larger Mount Rogers Health District was at 16.2% positivity for the past week and recorded 111,961 total tests.
