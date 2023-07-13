Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories about the devastating 2022 flooding in Buchanan County.

Dismal Creek gurgled calmly last week in the afternoon sunshine, meandering alongside the narrow, winding Dismal River Road in Buchanan County.

It was a scene far different from a year ago when a deluge of rainfall over a few hours sent the normally placid stream raging through the valley, washing away homes and vehicles, damaging roadways, bridges, utilities and an electrical substation.

Miraculously, there were no fatalities.

A September 2022 state damage report showed 37 homes were destroyed, 54 had significant damage and a combined total of 134 private residences received some damage.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management further estimated over $17 million damage was inflicted on local roads and bridges.

A year later, most of that infrastructure has been repaired or replaced.

The most visible exception is the bridge across Dismal Creek that once linked Dismal River Road with state Route 715, also referred to as Big Branch Road, as it runs alongside Big Branch Creek.

Today, only small portions of the former structure can be seen on one side and a massive road closed sign blocks access from Dismal River Road.

“All repairs have been completed with exception of the Route 715 bridge replacement. Currently, preliminary engineering and environmental work are underway for that project,” Virginia Department of Transportation Bristol district spokesperson Michelle Earl said.

That environmental work is complicated by an endangered critter.

“The bridge was over Dismal Creek, which is critical habitat for the Big Sandy crayfish that is listed as a federally threatened species,” Earl said. “VDOT performed a crayfish survey at the bridge location in late May and identified Big Sandy crayfish during the survey.”

The next steps will include formal consultation with U.S. Fish and Wildlife through the Federal Highway Administration and coordination with Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Earl said.

VDOT officials haven’t established a formal timetable to replace the bridge.

A partial flood casualty was the Dismal River electrical substation operated by Appalachian Power. While still serving customers, plans are to ultimately retire it, spokesperson Teresa Hall said via email.

“The Dismal River station sustained a lot of damage in the flood and many components of the substation are no longer working. We moved a mobile unit in to this spot so that we can continue to serve customers. Our future plans are to purchase property to build a new station and retire this location,” she wrote.

The upper portion of the equipment is working properly, Hall said, but the lower equipment is “permanently damaged.”

“The top of the substation combined with the mobile unit we installed in the station are working together to keep the power to customers,” according to Hall.

About 2,000 people were without power in the immediate aftermath of the flooding.

A short distance from the substation, railroad tracks can be seen dangling in the air, just as they did a year ago, after floodwaters washed out a section of trackbed.

The tracks are owned by Norfolk Southern Railway, according to the county, but a request for comment from the railroad didn’t receive an immediate response.

Last fall, FEMA approved a major disaster declaration for Buchanan and Tazewell counties due to the devastating flash floods and landslides. The declaration provides federal support through Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation grant programs to assist in recovery efforts and protect against future disasters, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

Putting that into practice, has been a challenge, County Administrator Craig Horn said.

“Getting help for a private individual is very difficult. You have to navigate the federal system – which is even difficult for people working for county government,” Horn said Thursday. “We had quite a few people completely lost their homes. We had a local company do a lot of volunteer work to clean the area up. We couldn’t do it as local government because it was private property.”

The county did accept debris from the cleanup efforts.

County officials are currently awaiting word on about $18 million in state funding that is dependent on a budget agreement in Richmond, Horn said.

“There is money for the Whitewood area as soon as the governor signs the budget. I think that will help,” he said, adding the county has two social service employees ready to assist applicants. “We think that will go relatively quickly. For government, quick is anywhere from four to nine months.

“Most of our problem has been dealing with FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency], which affects our reimbursements for what we did to clean up the area to get debris out of the river, off the banks and out of the road. Some things are just lying there and will cause more problems when the water gets up again,” Horn said.

A trek along Dismal River Road reveals some bridges still have extensive tree debris collected beneath them. In addition other parts of the stream are obstructed by trees and logs left there by floodwaters.

“One of the things people don’t understand is we would like to remove some of the debris that is in the creeks and river – that we think is going to cause problems the next time we have water again. But the federal government makes it very, very difficult,” Horn said.“Between the 30 or 31 different agencies we have to go through, all the species we have to deal with that are endangered. We have a crawfish that’s endangered and a snail darter that’s endangered. Thank God we don’t have a mussel that’s endangered.”

Every step, Horn said, takes time.

“The citizens don’t understand. I don’t blame them a bit – why it takes this long. And they really don’t understand why we can’t just re-channel it [waterway]. Why we can’t go up through there, like we did in 1977, put a big bulldozer in the river and some excavators in there and get that stuff out of there so the water will stay in the river. But we’re restricted from doing that by the federal government.

“There are spots we’re just getting to in Hurley [flood] – which happened in 2021. We’re just now getting permits done on money we were granted from NRCS [Natural Resources Conservation Service], with permits from the Corps of Engineers, to get into those areas and clean out four different areas,” he said.

In response to a question, Horn said homes could be built back in some previously flooded areas along Dismal Creek, so long as the floor was 18 inches above the federally designated flood plain elevation for that area and be engineered to resist the pressures of flood water. He said that can be expensive.

Land deemed to be in the floodway cannot be rebuilt on.

County officials have completed a resilience plan which, once approved, will enable them to apply for grants to allow them to perform some work in flood areas, Horn said.

“We would look at areas that are obviously going to cause problems and go through a whole planning process,” Horn said. “Then two to three years from now we would be able to do something. It will take that long. I don’t want people to think things will happen fast.”