Morning Rotary Club donates $7K from race proceeds

Members of the Bristol Virginia/Tennessee Morning Rotary Club recently announced the distribution $7,000 to area non-profit organizations to help area students from the proceeds of the club’s Summers End 5K/10K race.

The Bristol Tennessee City School system’s Family Resource Center and Communities in Schools of Appalachian Highlands, serving Bristol Virginia Public Schools, will each receive $750 to supplement philanthropic efforts to help students with food, clothing and other essential needs. Bristol Youth Leadership, the Boys and Girls Club of the Mountain Empire, Girls Inc. of Bristol, the YMCA of Bristol and River’s Way will each receive $1,100 for program support.

“Our annual race was created to help supplement the needs of so many great organizations that help students in Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia,” Bristol Morning Rotary Club President Jon Luttrell said. “We are thankful for our participants and sponsors that enable us to help award these annual grants.”

The annual race had a record number of participants that enabled the club to increase the total amount of funds available for donation.

“We have a very giving community, and a supportive Rotary Club. I am very proud of all the hard work our members did in order to raise funds and I am proud of our community for continually showing up to help these students,” Luttrell said.