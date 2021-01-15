Morefield not seeking Chafin's 38th District seat in Virginia; field swells to five

The deadline for candidates to file is Jan. 22, but the district Republican committee now plans to hold its primary election Jan. 21 to certify its candidate by that deadline.

The field has grown to five, but Del. Will Morefield isn’t among them. Morefield, R-N.Tazewell, announced he won’t run for the Chafin seat while two more Republican candidates — Travis Hackworth, of Cedar Bluff, and Tamara Neo, of Tazewell — formally announced their candidacies.

“I have been honored to receive so many calls encouraging me to run for Senate. After careful consideration and with my experience serving in the House of Delegates, Southwest Virginia cannot afford to lose my senior position in the House for me to serve as a freshman in the Senate,” Morefield said in a statement in which he endorsed Hackworth.

“It is imperative that we elect a strong person with the experience to be an effective leader in the Virginia General Assembly. I am fully endorsing Tazewell County Supervisor and businessman Travis Hackworth for Senate,” Morefield said.

Hackworth, 45, said he held off announcing until Gov. Ralph Northam scheduled the special election. He said he hopes to continue Chafin’s work.