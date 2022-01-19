More than 750 Ballad workers out with COVID-19

The region remains under siege from the omicron variant as Ballad Health reported more than 750 employees missed work on Wednesday — more than twice its level of inpatients.

Ballad CEO Alan Levine took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to express his concerns.

“More than 750 Ballad Health employees are out today having tested positive for COVID-19,” Levine wrote. “This is putting an enormous strain on the hospitals and patients as we continue doing elective procedures and caring for 350-plus COVID patients. Our team is doing all they can to avoid deferring elective surgeries. ER wait times will definitely be frustrating as ER doctors and nurses prioritize those who are highest risk. Our nurses and doctors who are there are stretched and doing their best. We stand behind them.”

Levine said 79% of those who are out are vaccinated and are not hospitalized.

Last week Ballad reported 570 health care workers were off due to being positive for COVID-19.

The widespread absences are occurring simultaneously with a sharp 15% rise in the number of hospital inpatients being treated for COVID-19.

Through the first three days of this week, Ballad is treating an average of 352 COVID-positive inpatients daily compared to 305 last week and 281 the first week of the year.

Its 355 inpatient total reported Monday was the highest since the third week of September when the first delta variant surge was still raging.

The biggest difference is this week there are about 72 patients in intensive care and about 51 on ventilators, compared to 107 in ICUs and 84 on ventilators last September. There were eight pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, down from 10 on Monday.

Of Wednesday’s totals, 86% or 300 inpatients were unvaccinated while 49 are vaccinated — the highest number of breakthrough cases in some time. Of the 70 in ICUs, 96% are unvaccinated while 98% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated.

“This variant is sweeping through the region and we have not yet peaked. Some schools have closed due to illness and staffing, and many businesses continue to struggle for staffing. We all need to support each other the best we can,” Levine wrote.

About half of the region’s population remains unvaccinated, according to departments of health in Tennessee and Virginia.

