More than 50 arrested in ‘Operation COVID Clean-up’

More than 50 people have been recently indicted on drug charges in Wise County related to crimes committed during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Wednesday.

The operation is being dubbed “Operation COVID Clean-up,” according to a news release from Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp. The arrests stem from an extensive investigation involving illegal drug activity, specifically the dangerous schedule II controlled drug methamphetamine, Slemp said.

Officers from the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police, Norton Police Department, Coeburn Police Department, Wise Police Department, St. Paul Police Department, Big Stone Gap Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Wise County Sheriff’s Office joined forces for the operation.

“Early this morning, law enforcement officers from across our region launched an operation to clean up our streets,” Slemp said Wednesday afternoon. “As we speak, they are still in the field, making arrests and continuing with their efforts. Together, we are taking a very public and immediate action against the trade of illegal and dangerous narcotics, specifically methamphetamine.”

Meth is a dangerous and highly addictive drug, he said.