More than 400 have requested air purifiers to combat emissions from Bristol, Virginia landfill

BRISTOL, TENN. — As Thanksgiving approaches, the United Way of Bristol is working to process the many applications they have received for air purifiers to help neutralize the smells emanating from Bristol, Virginia’s landfill.

Since last Friday, when the city announced the availability of air purifiers for those most affected by the odors and fumes coming from the Bristol, Virginia landfill, the United Way has received around 496 applications. Lisa Cofer, executive director of the local United Way, said the organization is currently going through the paperwork to identify those who qualify. They have already had a few people receive air purifiers.

“We are in the process of qualifying all of the applicants and getting their paperwork in and it does take some time,” Cofer said. “We have some ready to go now. In fact, a few people have already picked some up.”

Once an individual’s application has been processed and is given the green light to receive their air purifier, they can make their way to the United Way office to pick it up. So far, only 25 applications have been approved. There are currently 60 air purifiers available, for this reason the United Way is working on a first-come, first-serve basis.