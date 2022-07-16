More homes coming to Bristol as market remains hot

Rick Chantry, president of the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR), has been in real estate for more than 30 years, but he has never seen a market like this one.

“Everything is selling,” Chantry said. “We’ve had so many cash buyers coming in from other states and other areas.”

Housing inventory in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia was down 10% year-over-year in June, according to NETAR data, which shows the region’s average home sale price in June was $280,366, up 10% from the same time last year.

“We used to say this was the best-kept secret in the country,” Chantry said. “It’s not so big a secret anymore.”

Bristol lags in sales

Johnson City ranked second among Tennessee cities in the ratio of people moving in versus leaving, second only to Chattanooga, according a recent report from moveBuddha. The report’s findings were based on searches from January to early May from people planning to move or hiring a moving company through their website.

Data shows Johnson City and Kingsport are the Tri-Cities’ top destinations for home buyers. According to NETAR, Kingsport led the way in June with 144 homes sold, followed by Johnson City with 123, while Bristol lagged behind with just 63 sold in both Tennessee and Virginia.

Bristol was the only Tri-City to see an increase in homes sold this June versus June 2021, according to NETAR data, which showed homes are selling, on average, for 31.7% more in Johnson City, 17.8% more in Kingsport and 15.2% more in Bristol, Tennessee, than they were a year ago.

New homes coming to Bristol

Bristol Tennessee’s city council recently paved the way for a more than 45-acre expansion of the Fox Meadows neighborhood near Blountville, Tennessee. The developer has proposed an additional 176 single-family homes in the subdivision, which already has 136 lots on 40 acres. Cherith Young, the city’s planning services manager, said plats will need approval of the planning commission prior to construction.

Not far from Fox Meadows, a developer has proposed the construction of more than 60 townhomes and nearly 100 single-family homes on Raceday Center Drive, across the highway from Bristol Motor Speedway. The project, called The Overlook, already has site plan approval for 27 townhomes and has been issued permits for grading and site utilities work, said Young, who is also tracking the potential development of about 1,500 to 1,900 new units ranging from the early conceptual phases to permitting.

In Bristol, Virginia, city council approved a special use permit for a proposed $30 million apartment complex at The Falls, which could bring roughly 200 apartments to the retail center. Permits have also been issued for a 29-unit apartment complex off Wagner Road, said Mack Chapman, economic development specialist with the city.

No ‘crash’ expected

Homes for sale in Bristol aren’t getting as many multiple offers as they were last year, according to Realtor Tracy Lewis, who sees things cooling down a bit in Bristol, Virginia.

“People are not so apt to jump on something that is severely overpriced, like they were last year,” Lewis said.

Realtor Chris Widner is also seeing more patience from buyers in the Bristol area.

“I feel like (homes) are staying on the market a little longer (than in 2021),” Widner said. “Buyers have a better chance, I feel, of purchasing currently between this time last year.”

Although home prices are up, Chantry said it’s still a good time to buy.

“I don’t think we are going to have a crash,” Chantry said. “I think things will even out and slow down, but we haven’t seen it yet.”

Melissa Hall, president of the Bristol TN/VA Association of Realtors, feels the same.

“It looks like the market is going to slow down some due to the rise in interest rates,” Hall said. “This does not mean the bottom is going to fall out like it did several years ago – it simply means that the housing market will probably be back to normal [where] the value of the homes in our area will be what they should be and not sky rocket overpriced.”

Hall’s advice to buyers is to not give up on finding their dream home.

“Look slightly under your pre-approved purchase price, so you can put in a competitive offer,” Hall said. “Speak with a lender and be pre-approved for a loan before you start your home search, so you know exactly what you can afford. If you have put in offers on homes and still have not had one accepted, hang in there.”