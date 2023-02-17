Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway co-founder and longtime state lawmaker, the late Carl R. Moore of Bristol, has been named a member of the 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame pays homage to the state’s rich sports history and members’ impact within the community, according to a written statement.

“Auto racing has such a great history in the state of Tennessee, and when you think of some of the founding fathers of auto racing in the state, you have to include Carl R. Moore,” said Brad Willis, executive director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. “His vision helped create Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway, venues synonymous with their sport. We’re thrilled to honor his career and his life as part of our 2023 celebration.”

Moore, Larry Carrier and R.G. Pope built and opened the speedway in 1961, hosting its first of 124 NASCAR Cup Series races that July. The track, which was acquired by Speedway Motorsports in 1996, has expanded into one of the largest sports stadiums in the world and remains one of the most popular venues on the NASCAR circuit, which celebrates its 75th season in 2023.

Four years later Carrier and Moore teamed up to establish Bristol Dragway, the first major such track in the Southeast and one whose amenities were years ahead of the remainder of the nation’s tracks. They later established the International Hot Rod Association, which sanctioned drag strips and events across the U.S. and in other countries.

Moore was a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives and the state Senate and later served on the Tennessee Board of Regents.

“I just cried tears of joy when I heard,” Moore’s widow Elliott Moore said Thursday. “I was filled with happiness for him and the recognition he so deserved.

“I have been thinking about all he did for this region, his passion for the racing, and also all the other things he contributed … All my memories of Carl and all the things he did for this region…Its more than what it means for him but for all of us because he’s not here. It’s what it means for our region and everybody who knew him. It’s great recognition for everybody.”

Moore’s son Randy said the recognition came as a surprise.

“It was a total surprise but I’m really excited about it. He did so much and people forget about the IHRA deal and how big that used to be,” he said. “Everything Larry and Dad did was motivated by money but they came to love the sport.”

Moore will join MTSU baseball legend Steve Smith and Lady Vol track star and Olympic gold medalist Tianna Madison as 2023 Inductees, according to the statement. The full 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame induction class will be announced over the coming weeks.

The 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, presented by the Tennessee Titans, will be held Saturday, July 22, at the Omni Nashville Downtown. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.