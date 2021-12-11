Monuments at Washington County Courthouse draw interest from three parties

At this time, there is no monument at the park. “We were trying to save our money to buy one. We just have all the flags — eight flags,” Anderson said.

—Marina Farmer filed a letter of intent on behalf of the Veterans Memorial Park Committee of Damascus.

Farmer’s group wants to erect the monuments at the small park on Water Street — across from the Damascus Public Library, near the Appalachian Trail.

The committee still needs to attain Damascus Town Council approval for the move, said Farmer, the committee’s president.

“My fear is history is going to be destroyed,” said Farmer.

Currently, the park contains no monuments noting the Confederacy, Farmer said.

—Don Osborne wants to move the monuments to the Shelleys community of Scott County, Virginia — just beyond the Washington County border by about three miles along Gate City Highway.

Osborne, 79, owns an insurance agency in Bristol, Virginia, and lives in Bristol, Tennessee.

His plan is to place the monuments where travelers along the highway can see them on private property that he owns, he said.