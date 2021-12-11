Monuments at Washington County Courthouse draw interest from three parties

ABINGDON, Va. — At least three parties are officially interested in obtaining the Confederate monuments now standing at the Washington County Courthouse in Abingdon.
One monument depicts a soldier with a rifle. It was originally erected in 1907 at the center of Main Street but was moved about 30 years later — to the courthouse lawn — because cars kept hitting it.
The other monument honors five Confederate generals of Washington County.
Those monuments must be moved in early 2022 to make way for construction and expansion of the courthouse, according to County Administrator Jason Berry.
Organizations or individuals interested in the monuments had until Friday to submit a letter of intent to County Attorney Lucy Phillips.
Those interested are:
—John Paul Anderson, 81, who wants to place the monuments at the American Veterans Memorial Park, 1795 King Mill Pike, which lies mostly in Washington County at the border of Bristol, Virginia.
“It honors all of our veterans,” said Anderson, a Vietnam War veteran.
Anderson said the park is part of the June Bess Anderson Foundation, a nonprofit organization that has “a veterans’ ministry. We help veterans and people in need,” he said.
At this time, there is no monument at the park. “We were trying to save our money to buy one. We just have all the flags — eight flags,” Anderson said.
—Marina Farmer filed a letter of intent on behalf of the Veterans Memorial Park Committee of Damascus.
Farmer’s group wants to erect the monuments at the small park on Water Street — across from the Damascus Public Library, near the Appalachian Trail.
The committee still needs to attain Damascus Town Council approval for the move, said Farmer, the committee’s president.
“My fear is history is going to be destroyed,” said Farmer.
Currently, the park contains no monuments noting the Confederacy, Farmer said.
—Don Osborne wants to move the monuments to the Shelleys community of Scott County, Virginia — just beyond the Washington County border by about three miles along Gate City Highway.
Osborne, 79, owns an insurance agency in Bristol, Virginia, and lives in Bristol, Tennessee.
His plan is to place the monuments where travelers along the highway can see them on private property that he owns, he said.
“I hope I get it,” said Osborne, a disabled Vietnam War veteran.
Such monuments have become controversial in recent years. While some view these markers as honoring heritage, others view them as outdated symbols of a bygone era.
In many locations across Virginia, including Richmond and Charlottesville, such statues or monuments have been taken down.
Under recently enacted state rules, however, municipalities must hold public hearings and find suitable places such as historical groups or battlefields willing to take Confederate markers or monuments that need to be relocated from public places, Phillips said.
The Board of Supervisors is slated to review submitted letters at its Dec. 14 meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m.