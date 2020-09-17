Model unveiled of Hard Rock Bristol Hotel and Casino

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. - Bristol, Virginia residents will be able to get a close-up look at the proposed Hard Rock Bristol Hotel and Casino before casting votes on whether they want it in their city.

On Thursday morning representatives from Hard Rock International as well as the local business leaders behind the project unveiled a three-dimensional model of the proposed Hard Rock Bristol Hotel and Casino at the former Bristol Mall where the resort and casino would go if it is approved. The model will be viewable by the public at the Bristol Mall from noon to 3 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday.

The model shows the exterior of the casino complex as well as a 350-room hotel with a pool and outdoor entertainment area.

Inside the two-level casino complex there are plans for seven restaurants, four bars, a 3,200-seat indoor venue, a 20,000-person outdoor entertainment venue, a Hard Rock Cafe with a stage for local and musicians, shops, spa, fitness center as well as a convention and meeting space.