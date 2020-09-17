 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Model unveiled of Hard Rock Bristol Hotel and Casino
0 comments
breaking

Model unveiled of Hard Rock Bristol Hotel and Casino

{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. - Bristol, Virginia residents will be able to get a close-up look at the proposed Hard Rock Bristol Hotel and Casino  before casting votes on whether they want it in their city. 

On Thursday morning representatives from Hard Rock International as well as the local business leaders behind the project unveiled a three-dimensional model of the proposed Hard Rock Bristol Hotel and Casino at the former Bristol Mall where the resort and casino would go if it is approved. The model will be viewable by the public at the Bristol Mall from noon to 3 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday.

The model shows the exterior of the casino complex as well as a 350-room hotel with a pool and outdoor entertainment area.

Inside the two-level casino complex there are plans for seven restaurants, four bars, a 3,200-seat indoor venue, a 20,000-person outdoor entertainment venue, a Hard Rock Cafe with a stage for local and musicians, shops, spa, fitness center as well as a convention and meeting space.

Sean Caffery, senior vice president of business and casino development for Hard Rock, said they are also planning to  interactive sports experiences for racing and golf. With sports betting recently becoming legal in Virginia, Caffery said they are considering filing an application to allow them to offer sports betting at the casino complex. 

The project is being spearheaded by local business leaders Jim McGlothlin, CEO of The United Co. and Clyde Stacy, president of Par Ventures and owner of the nearly 46-acre mall property. Florida-based Hard Rock would be the facility’s management partner.

The casino and resort project is forecast to create 2,000 new jobs with an average annual wage of $45,000 per person. It is also expected to generate more than $15 million annually in tax revenues for Bristol, Virginia and millions more in new gaming tax revenues for the city and other localities in Southwest Virginia.

Bristol, Virginia voters will be asked to vote yes or no in a referendum on the casino starting tomorrow. Through Virginia’s new “no excuse absentee voting” law, city voters can begin voting on the issue starting Sept. 18. The presidential election on Nov. 3 will be the last date to vote on the issue.

lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2412 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Missing wallaby returns home after search in Piney Flats area
Local News

Missing wallaby returns home after search in Piney Flats area

A critter from the land down under was on the loose Thursday but returned home after hopping around a wooded area near Piney Flats. Daniel Sochalski and his family own a small farm in the Watauga Flats area of Piney Flats that they share with a host of animals, including emus, alpacas, pigs, goats and their pet wallaby, Wally.

UPDATE: Missing wallaby found in Piney Flats area
Local News

UPDATE: Missing wallaby found in Piney Flats area

  • Updated

Daniel Sochalski, said they noticed last night that Wally, their 4-year-old wallaby, had escaped from their small family farm when he did not come out for food. They searched in the area around their home but were unable to find him.

Local News

Bristol company fined $20,000 for air pollution, certification violations

The Robinette Co. recently agreed to pay a total of $20,000 in fines for multiple air pollution violations, including violating pollution standards, failing to report some of those violations and falsely certifying that it was in compliance, according to documentation from the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC).

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts