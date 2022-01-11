MLK events to take place in Abingdon and online

ABINGDON, Va. — The 2022 events, hosted by the Appalachian Peace Education Center (APEC) in Abingdon, will be held in person and virtually.
The theme for the 2022 MLK Day celebration in Abingdon is “So Even Though We Face the Difficulties of Today and Tomorrow, I Still Have a Dream.”
» On Thursday at 6 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 124 E. Main St., Jerry Jones will discuss the history and culture of Southwest Virginia during the era of segregated schools and the concurrent Jim Crow mindset, which he describes in his book “Go and Come Again: Segregation, Tolerance, and Reflection: A Four-Generation African-American Educational Struggle.”
Masks are required, or audience members can view the presentation livestreamed on https://www.facebook.com/stthomasepiscopalchurchabingdonva/live.
» On Saturday, participants will gather at 2 p.m. at the Abingdon Farmers Market to begin a march at 2:30 p.m.to St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
» A virtual MLK Celebration can be viewed on APEC’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/APECpeace on Jan. 15 and beyond.
The virtual program hosted by Washington County residents David Winship and Jerry Hill, will include excerpts from some of Dr. King’s speeches, poems and a monologue, as well as traditional, original and contemporary songs related to the theme.
With the expertise of Winship, Hill and Carleigh Blaylock of Emory & Henry College, video clips of the following prerecorded performances were combined to produce a virtual program.
Any of the participants in the virtual celebration are Washington County residents.
The performances include:
» “People Got to Be Free” by The Rascals, performed by local musicians David and Ann Ledgerwood of Emory.
» “Lift Every Voice and Sing” the recording of a hymn with lyrics by James Weldon Johnson (1871–1938) and set to music by his brother, J. Rosamond Johnson (1873–1954).
» “I Dream a World,” a poem written by Langston Hughes, will be read by Glenn Patterson.
» “Can’t Turn Back Now” a song by duo singers Mary, Mary, will be performed by Dennis Hill of Huntersville, North Carolina.
» “What I Choose,” an original poem by Kel BasAvraham of Abingdon will be read.
» “Trouble So Hard,” a song by Amythyst Kiah of Johnson City.
» “Turn Your Heart Around,” an original song by David Ledgerwood of Emory.
» Monologue from “Purlie Victorious,” a musical performed by Terrance Jackson of the Barter Theatre.
» “America the Beautiful” performed by Eugene Wolf of the Barter Theatre.
» “We Shall Overcome” a recording performed by Jong Paik.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.