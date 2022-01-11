MLK events to take place in Abingdon and online

ABINGDON, Va. — The 2022 events, hosted by the Appalachian Peace Education Center (APEC) in Abingdon, will be held in person and virtually.

The theme for the 2022 MLK Day celebration in Abingdon is “So Even Though We Face the Difficulties of Today and Tomorrow, I Still Have a Dream.”

» On Thursday at 6 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 124 E. Main St., Jerry Jones will discuss the history and culture of Southwest Virginia during the era of segregated schools and the concurrent Jim Crow mindset, which he describes in his book “Go and Come Again: Segregation, Tolerance, and Reflection: A Four-Generation African-American Educational Struggle.”

Masks are required, or audience members can view the presentation livestreamed on https://www.facebook.com/stthomasepiscopalchurchabingdonva/live.

» On Saturday, participants will gather at 2 p.m. at the Abingdon Farmers Market to begin a march at 2:30 p.m.to St. Thomas Episcopal Church.

» A virtual MLK Celebration can be viewed on APEC’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/APECpeace on Jan. 15 and beyond.