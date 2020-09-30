MLB, USA Baseball announce new Appy League format

College head coaches Tim Corbin (Vanderbilt), Dan Hartleb (Illinois), John Savage (UCLA) and Edwin Thompson (Georgetown) are among those on the Appalachian League’s steering committee.

“Fans are going to see top prospects,” Morgan Sword, MLB’s executive vice president for baseball economics and operations, said in a Zoom video conference Tuesday. “It was our goal to honor the rich history of the Appalachian League and ensure the region is going to host future big leaguers for years to come. We think we’ve settled on something pretty special.”

There are currently a large number of wood-bat leagues in the United States, with the Cape Cod League in Massachusetts being the most prominent.

The Valley League in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley has a rich history, while the Coastal Plain League has been around since 1997 and has teams in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.

Virginia High graduate Justin Grimm just completed his eighth season as an MLB pitcher, but prior to that spent his summers in the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League and Cape Cod League while at the University of Georgia.