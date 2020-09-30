MLB, USA Baseball announce new Appy League format

Appalachian League baseball will be played at Bristol’s DeVault Stadium in 2021, but the product on the field will be much different than in the previous decades.
Major League Baseball and USA Baseball officially announced Tuesday that a new version of the Appy League will debut this summer, and it will be a wood-bat circuit for rising college freshmen and sophomores. Ten teams comprised of 300 players will make up the league, which will play 54 regular-season games and last from early June until mid-August.
The Appalachian League lineage dates back to 1911 as Bristol was a charter member of a professional minor league that churned out many successful players for MLB organizations. Bristol served as an affiliate of the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox during its lengthy tenure housing a pro baseball franchise.
With Major League Baseball deciding to contract several minor league baseball teams — including those in the Appalachian League — the new option as a college league emerged.
“I think the new league is going to be a plus for us, no question,” said Mahlon Luttrell, Bristol’s president/general manager. “We were at the perils of losing everything, and this came up. We’ve been working on it a while, and it has a lot of great support behind it. At least we get a form of baseball, instead of what we were facing.”
Luttrell said the current board of directors for Bristol — made up of volunteers — will continue to operate the city’s club. He also said opening day will be June 3 or in that proximity.
There could be a conflict since the Virginia High School League season will not end until June 26 and the Virginia High Bearcats also use DeVault Stadium, but Luttrell said the Appy League is aware of such scheduling issues.
Bluefield, Virginia/West Virginia, Burlington, North Carolina, Danville, Virginia, Princeton, West Virginia, Pulaski, Virginia, Elizabethton, Tennessee, Greeneville, Tennessee, Johnson City, Tennessee, and Kingsport, Tennessee, will join Bristol in retaining teams in the latest version of the Appalachian League.
The clubs will adopt new logos and nicknames as well. Bristol has previously gone by the Boosters, State Liners, Twins, Tigers, White Sox and Pirates in the Appalachian League.
“We’ve kind of kicked several ideas around,” Luttrell said. “We’ve got some stuff that has been presented to Major League Baseball and USA Baseball that their legal teams are vetting. I think we’ll have a good one.”
There should also be quality players on the field as the Appy League will be part of USA Baseball’s “Prospect Development Pipeline,” a program designed to showcase the nation’s elite amateur players.
College head coaches Tim Corbin (Vanderbilt), Dan Hartleb (Illinois), John Savage (UCLA) and Edwin Thompson (Georgetown) are among those on the Appalachian League’s steering committee.
“Fans are going to see top prospects,” Morgan Sword, MLB’s executive vice president for baseball economics and operations, said in a Zoom video conference Tuesday. “It was our goal to honor the rich history of the Appalachian League and ensure the region is going to host future big leaguers for years to come. We think we’ve settled on something pretty special.”
There are currently a large number of wood-bat leagues in the United States, with the Cape Cod League in Massachusetts being the most prominent.
The Valley League in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley has a rich history, while the Coastal Plain League has been around since 1997 and has teams in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.
Virginia High graduate Justin Grimm just completed his eighth season as an MLB pitcher, but prior to that spent his summers in the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League and Cape Cod League while at the University of Georgia.
“The experiences I had in those leagues were nothing short of great,” Grimm said. “From the host families to guys I played with and met. … We all came from different schools and hometowns with different backgrounds, but played together for a few months and were able to go out and work on things you feel you may need to work on.”
A group of youngsters will put in work this summer in Bristol as version 2.0 of the Appalachian League begins. MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds predicted during the Zoom conference that 50 percent of the players in the league each year will reach the majors.
“We’re excited and proud,” said Appy League President Dan Moushon. “That our league can be a model of how to retain baseball in the community.”
