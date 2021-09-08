Mitchell House getting a new lease on life

He is a real estate agent from Glade Spring, and Monica Shew is from Grayson County, but they have adopted Bristol and own several houses here, including two more on Solar Hill.

“I have always been passionate about old houses and old objects. Tangible objects are a link to the past,” Daniel Shew said. “In the age of small ranch houses, we don’t want this to be gone, so we’re taking on the responsibility to keep it up and save our history.”

Many of the artisans working on the house — from the mason and woodworkers to the stone supplier — are Solar Hill neighbors.

“The architecture is kind of a lost art; you just don’t see it. Homes like this are an outward expression of your personality and we just like preserving that,” she said.

Restoration activities are expected to continue throughout the fall and winter, with work gradually transitioning to the interior of the home.

The roof and plumbing were recently upgraded, and inside, the wooden floors and plaster walls remain in good condition, Daniel Shew said. Replacing the electrical working will be a priority.