Mitchell House getting a new lease on life

BRISTOL, Va. — A handful of craftsmen took advantage of Tuesday’s sunny, pleasant weather to continue restoring one of the Twin City’s most historically significant homes.
There is no shortage of projects — painting the extensive trim work, preserving the front and side porches, doors and more of the former Mitchell House, previously known as the King House, in Bristol, Virginia’s Solar Hill Historic District.
Erected in 1817 from handmade bricks, the original two-story structure at the center was the home of the Rev. James King, an integral figure in the creation of the Twin City and the founder of what is now King University.
President Andrew Jackson was said to be a regular visitor at the King House, which later served as a waypoint for stagecoaches, a post office, as Mountain View High School — which later became Sullins College — and later a private home. The Mitchell family — of Mitchell-Powers Hardware — owned it, and Margaret Mitchell lived there for 99 of her 102 years.
It is the oldest structure in the city and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house was given to the college by the Mitchell family.
Following consultation with a preservation expert and the wishes of the Mitchell estate, the house has been transferred to Daniel and Monica Shew, according to a written statement.
“Caring for any historic property is a formidable responsibility,” said Jim Donahue, chief operating officer and chief financial officer for King University. “Since 2004, we’ve worked to maintain the house, expending considerable resources to prevent further deterioration. We’re very pleased that it is now in the stewardship of individuals who possess the skill and ability to not only preserve the home but restore it to its full beauty and function.”
The couple says this is a labor of love.
“I’m thrilled we got the opportunity to work on this house. We’ve admired it ever since we lived on Solar Hill and just [wanted]to be able to do something with it, and we’re planning to live here,” Monica Shew said Tuesday while standing beneath one of the property’s ample shade trees.
The center of the house is the original structure from 1817, and the grand front expanse was added in 1896.
“The woodwork outside is in remarkable condition, so [it needs] a light scraping and painting. When it needs painted again, we’ll strip everything off,” Daniel Shew said.
They preserved the front and side porches of granite, and the front doors were recently finished.
“The front doors — with 120 years of wear and tear — had a lot of issues. We had them rebuilt to exact specifications. We used original panels and glass and the original doorknobs. We couldn’t save the hinges,” Daniel Shew said.
He is a real estate agent from Glade Spring, and Monica Shew is from Grayson County, but they have adopted Bristol and own several houses here, including two more on Solar Hill.
“I have always been passionate about old houses and old objects. Tangible objects are a link to the past,” Daniel Shew said. “In the age of small ranch houses, we don’t want this to be gone, so we’re taking on the responsibility to keep it up and save our history.”
Many of the artisans working on the house — from the mason and woodworkers to the stone supplier — are Solar Hill neighbors.
“The architecture is kind of a lost art; you just don’t see it. Homes like this are an outward expression of your personality and we just like preserving that,” she said.
Restoration activities are expected to continue throughout the fall and winter, with work gradually transitioning to the interior of the home.
The roof and plumbing were recently upgraded, and inside, the wooden floors and plaster walls remain in good condition, Daniel Shew said. Replacing the electrical working will be a priority.
“Monica and I have a philosophy,” Daniel Shew said. “When we die, we want any property we own to last another 50 years without a lot of maintenance. If there is a lot of maintenance, it gets bulldozed.”
They hope to move in by the end of next year.
