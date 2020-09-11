Missing wallaby returns home after search in Piney Flats area

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. — A critter from the land down under was on the loose Thursday but returned home after hopping around a wooded area near Piney Flats.

Daniel Sochalski and his family own a small farm in the Watauga Flats area of Piney Flats that they share with a host of animals, including emus, alpacas, pigs, goats and their pet wallaby, Wally.

On Wednesday night, Sochalski said he noticed that the 4-year-old had escaped when he did not come out for food.

The family searched the area around the home but couldn’t find him. By Thursday afternoon, Sochalski was asking for the public’s help.

But he cautioned that anyone who may have spotted Wally should not approach and possibly startle the marsupial. He asked that people call him instead.

About dusk Thursday, while returning to the farm after searching the neighborhood, Sochalski said the wallaby was spotted at the back of the property. He likely returned for water, he added.

Wallabies are smaller relatives of kangaroos and are endemic to Australia and New Guinea. Matthew Cameron, a wildlife information specialist with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, said a permit is not required to possess a wallaby in Tennessee and the agency is not involved with the search.

He added that wallabies may be potentially dangerous to humans, especially if they are cornered or feel threatened.

Originally, the wallaby came from a petting zoo and is generally friendly, but could get scared if anyone tries to grab him or pick him up, Sochalski said.