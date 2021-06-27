 Skip to main content
Missing Carter County child found in Virginia
Missing Carter County child found in Virginia

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — A missing child from Carter County, Tennessee, has been safely located in Washington County, Virginia.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered child alert for 1-year-old Caelum Heaton on behalf of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. The child had last been seen on June 10.

On Saturday, the TBI said Heaton was found in Washington County. The TBI released no additional details about the case.

