Missing 14-year-old Chilhowie girl found in Tennessee

CHILHOWIE, Va. — A 14-year-old girl missing since July 25 from Chilhowie, Virginia, was discovered in the Chattanooga area of Hamilton County, Tennessee, on Sunday morning.

Cassidy Sexton was found following a news tip that also led to the arrest of 19-year-old Andrew Taylor, said Chilhowie Police Department Deputy Chief Aaron Smith.

Taylor, of Glade Spring, Virginia, is now in custody and will be extradited back to Smyth County, Virginia, where he will face four misdemeanor charges and possibly more charges, Smith said.

“A citizen had seen their picture on one of the many media posts down there,” Smith said.

It appears this boyfriend-girlfriend couple had gone away together, Smith said.

“It isn’t closed yet. We still have more investigating to go into this,” Smith said. “At this point, we still have to talk to Miss Cassidy and Mr. Taylor also. It’s still an ongoing investigation.”

