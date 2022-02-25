 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minnick takes on new role at FCV

Pam Minnick

Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV) recently announced that previous Business Service Specialist Pam Minnick has taken on the role of business service lead at the Abingdon branch office.

In her new role, she will serve as a resource of support and guidance for the business service specialists (BSS), who serve as the association’s first point of contact at branch offices and also provide ongoing support for marketing and sales initiatives. Minnick will provide training, collaboration and mentorship across the BSS team and oversee the execution of learning plans.

Before joining FCV, Minnick served as a bank teller and administrative assistant for nearly 20 years combined. Since joining the association two and a half years ago, Minnick has been a valued member of the BSS team.

Minnick is a Washington County native, born and raised in Abingdon, Virginia. Her family ran a tobacco farm in Washington County for many years. Minnick graduated from Virginia Highlands Community College where she studied accounting and computer information systems.

“We are excited for Pam and her new role as one of two leads overseeing the BSS team,” Joey Cornwell, regional sales and lending manager, said. “Combined with her previous experience, we are confident that Pam’s knowledge and strong relationships have positioned her well for this role. I am looking forward to collaborating with her on several of our upcoming projects.”

Food City employees honored

Food City employees honored

Food City recently honored five area residents for service to the community as part of a process to identify the company’s recipient of the Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award.

State of the Union: Republican Party

