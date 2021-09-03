Millions to travel for Labor Day

Millions of people are expected to hit the road this Labor Day holiday, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control is urging residents to stay home, but AAA expects many Americans to travel over the long weekend.

“First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing Tuesday.

The CDC recommends that people who aren't fully vaccinated hold off on traveling “because travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.” Additionally, anyone who is sick with coronavirus symptoms is urged to stay home, even if they have been vaccinated.

It is recommended that vaccinated travelers wear masks, the CDC said.

Those who do travel are being asked by law enforcement to use caution when driving in Virginia and Tennessee. Labor Day traffic fatalities have been on the rise for the past four years in Virginia.

“Last year was a record year for fatal crashes on Virginia roadways and sadly we are on pace for another tragic year,” Virginia State Police Col. Gary T. Settle said in a news release. “In 2020, there were increases in speed, unrestrained and alcohol-related traffic deaths."