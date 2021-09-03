Millions to travel for Labor Day

Millions of people are expected to hit the road this Labor Day holiday, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control is urging residents to stay home, but AAA expects many Americans to travel over the long weekend.
“First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing Tuesday.
The CDC recommends that people who aren't fully vaccinated hold off on traveling “because travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.” Additionally, anyone who is sick with coronavirus symptoms is urged to stay home, even if they have been vaccinated.
It is recommended that vaccinated travelers wear masks, the CDC said.
Those who do travel are being asked by law enforcement to use caution when driving in Virginia and Tennessee. Labor Day traffic fatalities have been on the rise for the past four years in Virginia.
“Last year was a record year for fatal crashes on Virginia roadways and sadly we are on pace for another tragic year,” Virginia State Police Col. Gary T. Settle said in a news release. “In 2020, there were increases in speed, unrestrained and alcohol-related traffic deaths."
Settle said seat belts save lives, distractions are deadly, speed kills, and driving impaired is unacceptable.
The Virginia State Police will have all available uniformed personnel on patrol over the long Labor Day weekend to conduct traffic safety and enforcement patrols as part of Operation CARE — the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use occupant restraints, the VSP said.
A total of 20 individuals died in traffic crashes in Virginia during the 2020 four-day, holiday statistical counting period, compared to 17 deaths in 2019 and 14 deaths in 2018.
The VSP is also actively participating in the annual “Checkpoint Strikeforce,” an anti-DUI enforcement and education program.
AAA does not release travel predictions for Labor Day, as it does for other holidays, but the agency said in a news release that travel volume remains high this summer.
AAA said gas prices have decreased, but they could still fluctuate through the weekend, particularly due to Hurricane Ida, which struck the Gulf Coast as a category 4 hurricane Monday.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas nationwide is currently $3.18, according to AAA. Locally, the average price is $2.90 per gallon, the agency said.